WATCH: NBC New York Meteorologist’s Son Won’t Stop Interrupting His Segment

By now every parent working from home knows that an interruption from the kids is a part of the daily schedule. One of NBC New York's own was lucky an interruption didn't come during a live newscast.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman started recording weather reports for Memorial Day when his son had a report of his own to share: it was time to go for a bike ride.
"I got water for a bike ride. Lights. One for me, one for you," Brickman's son, Henry, said just off camera.
Brickman didn't miss a beat. He let out a laugh and tried sending Henry away to finish up his work before a bike ride. It didn't last.
"I'm ready," Henry said, making another off-screen appearance. "You said rain is coming, so I got rain boots."
Interruptions aside, it's worth noting Henry pays attention to the weather reports delivered from home.
Brickman shared the moment on Twitter, which garnered many laughs for the cute exchange between father and son.