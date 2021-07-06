WATCH: Gov. Cuomo to Make ‘Major Announcement' on Gun Violence in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued the first-in-the-nation Executive Order declaring gun violence in New York as a Disaster Emergency.

The announcement was made at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan in New York Tuesday afternoon.

The executive order will allow the state to address the gun violence crisis by providing the necessary resources to combat the issue.

Cuomo's upcoming announcement comes at a time when the city and the country a as whole are struggling to curtail the uptick in gun violence.

Since the spring of 2020, the number of shootings has soared in New York City. At least 687 people were wounded or killed by gunfire through June 6. Although the figure is not as high as the more than 2,400 people were shot during the same period in 1993, it is the highest number for a winter and early spring since 2000.

Additionally, late last month, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to stem a rising national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is “taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities.” But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a turbulent summer.

Crime rates have risen after plummeting during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, creating economic hardship and anxiety. Biden’s plan focuses on providing money to cities that need more police, offering community support and most of all cracking down on gun violence and those supplying illegal firearms.