Cape Coral

WATCH: Cape Coral Livecams Show Sheer Force of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian hit Florida Wednesday as a category 4 storm with 155 mph maximum sustained winds; watch live cams out of Cape Coral and get the latest on the track from Storm Team 4

Millions in Florida braced for a days-long assault from the catastrophic Hurricane Ian, which intensified to a monster category 4 storm ahead of landfall Wednesday. Get the latest forecast and track details here.

The city of Cape Coral, one of the harder-hit areas, has cameras positioned along the Chiquita Lock at Cape Harbor Drive. Watch them below as Ian devastates the Sunshine State with catastrophic flooding, winds and storm surges.

Note: These live views come courtesy of the city of Cape Coral and may go down from time to time due to conditions.

