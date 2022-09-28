WATCH: Cape Coral Livecams Show Sheer Force of Hurricane Ian

Millions in Florida braced for a days-long assault from the catastrophic Hurricane Ian, which intensified to a monster category 4 storm ahead of landfall Wednesday. Get the latest forecast and track details here.

The city of Cape Coral, one of the harder-hit areas, has cameras positioned along the Chiquita Lock at Cape Harbor Drive. Watch them below as Ian devastates the Sunshine State with catastrophic flooding, winds and storm surges.

Note: These live views come courtesy of the city of Cape Coral and may go down from time to time due to conditions.