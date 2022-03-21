Two Men Steal then Crash Car in the Bronx

Police are looking for two men they say stole a car and then crashed it in Allerton.

Officers received a report that around 3 p.m. on Monday, March 7th, two men approached a 28-year-old man in his car in the area of Allerton Avenue and Williamsbridge Road, showed him a gun and forced him from the car. The two men got in the car and drove away. Shortly after, they hit a car stopped at a red light.

After the crash, the two men tried to drive away again, and crashed into the outside boundary of the Trump Golf Links golf course on Hutchinson Parkway. They then ditched the car and ran through the golf course.

The 33-year-old woman who was driving the car that was struck refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.