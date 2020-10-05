New Jersey

‘They Could See Out But Couldn't Get Out:' 3 Kids Among 4 Dead in NJ Store Inferno

"They could see out .. but couldn't get out," Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said

By Tracie Strahan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two sisters, an 11-year-old friend and one adult died in a massive New Jersey fire that may have started inside a soda machine in a store where they were shopping and spread, the mayor of Elizabeth said Tuesday.

An 8-year-old girl, Daniella Marquez, her 10-year-old sister, Paola Marquez and an 11-year-old friend, Elizabeth Correas, died in the Monday evening blaze in the store at the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and Jacques Street. Officials say the sisters and their mom, Merlin Vasquez, had been shopping when flames erupted and tried to escape through a rear stairway, but encountered a metal cage surrounding the area and no exit. The bodies of the 8- and 11-year-olds were recovered Monday night; Paola was found under debris the next morning.

Their mother remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.

News

COVID-19 9 hours ago

NY to Shut Schools and Businesses, Ban Mass Gatherings in COVID Clusters

Donald Trump 51 mins ago

Trump Halts COVID-19 Relief Talks Until After Election

Authorities also found a 41-year-old woman, Candida Martinez del Reyes, Tuesday when they found the 11-year-old child. Both were discovered buried in debris, in the same area where the other victims were found the night before.

"They could see out .. but couldn't get out," Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said, adding the city is looking into an egress issue on the second floor and will investigate whether there was a building code violation.

Video from Chopper 4 showed smoke and flames pouring out of the building as fire raged Monday. The fire continued to grow, eventually being upgraded to five alarms as firefighters battled the inferno.

The fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyElizabethUnion County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us