Trump executive orders: See the full list from Day 1

Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders after his inauguration as the nation's 47th president, repealing dozens of former President Joe Biden's actions, beginning his immigration crackdown, withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate accords and trying to keep TikTok open in the U.S., among other actions. He also pardoned roughly 1,500 people for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

While some of Trump's pledges are feasible under executive power, many others will likely face legal and Constitutional challenges. Here's a full list of his Day One executive orders and links to each to learn more. He also signed a number of proclamations, including a full return to work for federal employees. All first day actions are here.

*Executive orders are subject to judicial review. Proclamations and memorandums are not.

Trump signed more than 20 executive orders on Day 1

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Below is the list of executive orders as the Trump administration has titled them. He also signed a number of proclamations and memorandum.