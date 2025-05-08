Transcript of Pope Leo XIV's first speech after election: ‘Peace be with you'

In his first words as Pope Francis’ successor, uttered from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, Leo said, “Peace be with you,” and emphasized a message of peace, dialogue and missionary evangelization. He wore the traditional red cape of the papacy — a cape that Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013.

Prevost had been a leading candidate for the papacy, but there had long been a taboo against a U.S. pope, given the country's geopolitical power already wielded in the secular sphere. But Prevost, a Chicago native, was seemingly eligible because he’s also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.

Pope Francis clearly had his eye on Prevost and in many ways saw him as his heir apparent. He brought Prevost to the Vatican in 2023 to serve as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations from around the world, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church. And in January he elevated him into the senior ranks of cardinals. As a result, Prevost had a prominence going into the conclave that few other cardinals had.

The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers when white smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel on the second day of the conclave. Priests made the sign of the cross and nuns wept as the crowd shouted “Viva il papa!”

Waving flags from around the world, tens of thousands of people waited to learn who had won and were shocked when an hour later, the senior cardinal deacon appeared on the loggia and said “Habemus Papam!” and announced the winner was Prevost.

He spoke to the crowd in Italian and Spanish, but not English.

Pope Leo XIV became the leader of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, becoming the first pope to ever have been born in the United States. Here’s what you need to know.

Here's what Pope Leo XIV said in his first speech

This is what Pope Leo XIV said in Italian in his first speech, as preliminarily translated by NBC News:

"Peace be with you all.

Dearest brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the Good Shepherd who gave His life for the flock of God. I too would like this greeting of peace to enter our hearts, to reach your families: to all people wherever they may be, to all nations, to the whole earth: peace be with you.

This is the peace of the Risen Christ: a disarmed peace, a disarming peace, humble and persevering, it comes from God, God who loves us all unconditionally.

We still hold in our ears that weak yet ever courageous voice of Pope Francis as he blessed Rome—the Pope who blessed Rome, who gave his blessing to the world, to the whole world, that Easter morning. Allow me to follow up on that same blessing: God loves us, God loves you all, and evil shall not prevail. We are all in God’s hands.

Therefore, without fear, united, hand in hand with God and with one another, let us move forward. We are disciples of Christ, Christ goes before us; the world needs His light, humanity needs Him as a bridge to be reached by God and His love. Help us as well—help one another—to build bridges through dialogue, through encounter, uniting everyone to be one single people always in peace.

Thanks to Pope Francis.

I also wish to thank all the brother cardinals who have chosen me to be the successor of Peter and to walk with you as a united Church, always seeking peace, justice, always striving to work as faithful women and men of Jesus Christ, without fear, to proclaim the Gospel, to be missionaries.

I am a son of Saint Augustine, an Augustinian, who said: "With you I am a Christian, for you I am a Bishop." In this spirit, we can all walk together toward that homeland which God has prepared for us.

To the Church of Rome, a special greeting: we must seek together how to be a missionary Church, a Church that builds bridges, dialogue, always open to welcome—like this square with open arms—all those who need our presence.

[Spanish comments]

To all of you, brothers and sisters of Rome, of Italy, and of the whole world, we want to be a synodal Church, a Church that walks, a Church that always seeks peace, always seeks charity, always strives to be close especially to those who suffer.

Today is the day of the supplication to Our Lady of Pompeii. Our Mother Mary always wants to walk with us, to be close, to help us with her intercession and her love.

So I would like to pray together with you: let us pray together for this new mission, but also for the whole Church and for peace in the world. Let us ask for this special grace from Mary, our Mother.

Ave Maria ..."

White smoke poured from a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel Thursday, signifying that a new pope had been selected.

Italian transcription of Pope Leo XIV's first address

Parole del Santo Padre

La pace sia con tutti voi!

Fratelli e sorelle carissimi, questo è il primo saluto del Cristo Risorto, il buon pastore che ha

dato la vita per il gregge di Dio. Anch’io vorrei che questo saluto di pace entrasse nel vostro cuore,

raggiungesse le vostre famiglie, a tutte le persone, ovunque siano, a tutti i popoli, a tutta la terra. La

pace sia con voi!

Questa è la pace del Cristo Risorto, una pace disarmata e una pace disarmante, umile e

perseverante. Proviene da Dio, Dio che ci ama tutti incondizionatamente. Ancora conserviamo nei

nostri orecchi quella voce debole ma sempre coraggiosa di Papa Francesco che benediva Roma!

Il Papa che benediva Roma dava la sua benedizione al mondo, al mondo intero, quella mattina

del giorno di Pasqua. Consentitemi di dar seguito a quella stessa benedizione: Dio ci vuole bene, Dio

vi ama tutti, e il male non prevarrà! Siamo tutti nelle mani di Dio. Pertanto, senza paura, uniti mano

nella mano con Dio e tra di noi andiamo avanti. Siamo discepoli di Cristo. Cristo ci precede. Il mondo

ha bisogno della sua luce. L’umanità necessita di Lui come il ponte per essere raggiunta da Dio e dal

suo amore. Aiutateci anche voi, poi gli uni gli altri a costruire ponti, con il dialogo, con l’incontro,

unendoci tutti per essere un solo popolo sempre in pace. Grazie a Papa Francesco!

Voglio ringraziare anche tutti i confratelli cardinali che hanno scelto me per essere Successore

di Pietro e camminare insieme a voi, come Chiesa unita cercando sempre la pace, la giustizia,

cercando sempre di lavorare come uomini e donne fedeli a Gesù Cristo, senza paura, per proclamare

il Vangelo, per essere missionari.

Sono un figlio di Sant’Agostino, agostiniano, che ha detto: “con voi sono cristiano e per voi

vescovo”. In questo senso possiamo tutti camminare insieme verso quella patria che Dio ci ha

preparato.

Alla Chiesa di Roma un saluto speciale! [applausi] Dobbiamo cercare insieme come essere

una Chiesa missionaria, una Chiesa che costruisce i ponti, il dialogo, sempre aperta a ricevere come

questa piazza con le braccia aperte. Tutti, tutti coloro che hanno bisogno della nostra carità, la nostra

presenza, il dialogo e l’amore.

Y si me permiten también, una palabra, un saludo a todos aquellos y en modo particular a mi

querida diócesis de Chiclayo, en el Perú, donde un pueblo fiel ha acompañado a su obispo, ha

compartido su fe y ha dado tanto, tanto para seguir siendo Iglesia fiel de Jesucristo.

E se mi permettete una parola, un saluto a tutti e in modo particolare alla mia cara diocesi di

Chiclayo, in Perù, dove un popolo fedele ha accompagnato il suo vescovo, ha condiviso la sua fede e

ha dato tanto, tanto per continuare ad essere Chiesa fedele di Gesù Cristo.

A tutti voi, fratelli e sorelle di Roma, di Italia, di tutto il mondo vogliamo essere una Chiesa

sinodale, una Chiesa che cammina, una Chiesa che cerca sempre la pace, che cerca sempre la carità,

che cerca sempre di essere vicino specialmente a coloro che soffrono.

Oggi è il giorno della Supplica alla Madonna di Pompei. Nostra Madre Maria vuole sempre

camminare con noi, stare vicino, aiutarci con la sua intercessione e il suo amore.

Allora vorrei pregare insieme a voi. Preghiamo insieme per questa nuova missione, per tutta

la Chiesa, per la pace nel mondo e chiediamo questa grazia speciale a Maria, nostra Madre.

Ave Maria..