Tournament of Roses Parade 2025: Timing, route, channel, what to know

The 2025 Rose Parade is here to mark the start of the new year with a celebration of bands and floats in Pasadena, California on Wednesday.

The 2025 Rose Parade will be the 136th edition of the festivities, which will see 39 rose-covered floats, 16 equestrian teams and 24 marching bands from around the globe involved.

It will occur on the same day as the Rose Bowl, which will feature the top-seeded Oregon Ducks taking on the No. 8-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes. The winner will proceed to the semifinals of the College Playoff bracket and play in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

When is the Rose Parade 2025?

The 2025 Rose Parade will take place on Wednesday, January 1.

What time is the Rose Parade?

The Rose Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

How long is the Rose Parade?

The Rose Parade is scheduled for two hours.

What is the route of the Rose Parade?

The Rose Parade starts at Green Street and Orange Grove Blvd, eventually moving down Colorado Boulevard, before turning onto Sierra Madre Blvd and ending at Villa St, the Tournament of Roses website says.

Where is the Rose Parade?

The Rose Parade takes place in Pasadena, California.

How long is the Rose Parade route?

The Rose Parade route is 5.5 miles.

Where to watch the 2025 Rose Parade

NBC will broadcast the Rose Parade for the 98th year. Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will serve as hosts.

Where to stream the 2025 Rose Parade

Peacock will simulcast the 2025 Rose Parade.

Who is the 2025 Rose Parade Grand Marshal?

The Grand Marshal for the parade will be none other than tennis legend Billie Jean King, a Long Beach, California, native.

How to watch, stream the Oregon-Ohio State Rose Bowl game

The Oregon-Ohio State Rose Bowl contest will be broadcast on ESPN with a stream on WatchESPN.