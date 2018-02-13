Slalom, halfpipe, skating and luging. These are the 4 to watch on day 4 of the 2018 Winter Olympics. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

From Mikaela Shiffrin's defense of Olympic slalom gold to Shaun White's quest to top the podium for a third time to a luger from Long Island and figure skating's favorite married pair, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 4 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch on Day 4 (covering the action late Tuesday night through early Wednesday on the East Coast):

1. Mikaela Shiffrin Looks to Defend Slalom Gold

Mikaela Shiffrin's Prom Pictures

Colorado's Mikaela Shiffrin became the youngest athlete in history -- male or female -- to win an Olympic slalom gold medal when she torched her competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympics at the age of 18. Now 22, she'll look to defend her title in the event she has now dominated for years. She'll face off against one U.S. cohort -- Resi Stiegler, who wasn't able to complete the event in Sochi -- in her bid for continued greatness. And she's the favorite by far.

It'll mark Shiffrin's debut in Pyeongchang after her scheduled event Sunday (the giant slalom) was canceled due to weather conditions. That event has been rescheduled for Wednesday night (East Coast time). Skiing two races in two days shouldn’t be a problem for Shiffrin — World Cup races are often held on consecutive days. She is the favorite for a medal in slalom and giant slalom — and she might add the other three individual women’s races to her Pyeongchang itinerary. Fun fact: If you wondered about the acronym on her helmet (ABFFTB), it stands for Always Be Faster Than the Boys.

Lindsey Vonn, another standout American skier, will not compete in the slalom.



How to Watch: The first run is at 8:15 p.m. ET and you can watch it live here. The final run will be at 11:45 p.m. ET. Click here to watch that live.

Must-See: Mikaela Shiffrin dishes on winning gold in Sochi

Chloe Kim's Adorable Childhood Photos

2. Shaun White Vies for Third Olympic Gold

Model Olympian: Shaun White

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White looks to add a third gold to his resume in the halfpipe competition. Despite a handy win in Monday night's qualifier, White is looking to rebound from a disappointing medal performance in Sochi. He had come into Russia as two-time defending champ and was the favorite to claim a third in the 2014 Games but didn't even make the podium. White spent the next two seasons competing sparingly, but the 31-year-old regained his form last season and qualified for the Olympics with a perfect 100 score at the U.S. Grand Prix in Snowmass, Colorado.

His biggest roadblocks to re-taking the throne? Austria's Scotty James, Japan's Ayumu Hirano and USA's Ben Ferguson. Ferguson makes his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang. Hirano was a silver medalist in Sochi at the age of only 15.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the halfpipe medal competition live. The action starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will also air live on NBC.

Must-See: Shaun White gets massive score, tops halfpipe qualifying



MORE: Flashback: Watch Shaun White's golden halfpipe run in Torino



3. Figure Skating's Married Couple Competes in Short Program

Funny Faces of Figure Skating

Figure skating gets back in the action Tuesday night with the pairs short program in Pyeongchang. The featured couple? Married duo Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim from Colorado Springs. She's 26. He's 30. They first teamed up in 2012, later won the 2015 U.S. National title and got married in June 2016, with their coach officiating the nuptials. The duo missed the first part of the 2016-17 season as Scimeca Knierim had a number of surgeries to combat a debilitating "series of binding internal issues," then came back with a vengeance to win their second national title in 2018.

The Knierims finished fourth in the pairs' free skate on the opening day of figure skating team competition. On Tuesday they'll skate to "Come What May" from "Moulin Rouge." Their signature move is a quad twist -- when one partner throws the other up in the area and that partner twists four times before being caught.

How to Watch: You can watch the entire short program live here. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Must-See: Love at first sight for Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim



4. Long Island's Matt Mortensen Tries for Luge Gold

7 Fast Facts on Matt Mortensen: A Luger From Long Island

Born and raised in Huntington Station, 32-year-old Matt Mortensen is a doubles luger making his second Olympics mark in Pyeongchang after finishing 14th at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Now he's got a new Olympic partner -- Jayson Terdiman. Pyeongchang will be Mortensen's first Olympic race with Terdiman, though he's been racing with him since March 2014. Together they've won three straight Norton National Championships. Mortensen started competing in luge when he was 12. His brother Joe is also a competitive luger. They like to play cards together, too, according to NBCOlympics.com.

Mortensen and Terdiman will face stiff competition from the "Two Tobis" -- defending luge doubles champs Tobias Art and Tobias Wendle from Germany -- in the medal event, which takes place early Wednesday East Coast time.



How to Watch: Click here to watch the luge doubles live. The action starts at 6:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Must-See: No joke -- Long Island lugeo hero aims for medal in Pyeongchang

