Will Mikaela Shiffrin finally get to make her slalom debut? Keep a watch on her and these three others on day 5 of the Winter Olympics. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

From Mikaela Shiffrin's days-long wait for her Winter Games debut to a highly anticipated women's ice hockey preliminary match that could set the tone for a gold medal revenge game to pairs' figure skating and a birthday boy nicknamed "Warhorse" taking on the defending Olympic champ in the Super-G, there's no shortage of must-see action on Day 5 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch on Day 5:

1. Mikaela Shiffrin (Hopefully) Finally Gets Her Giant Slalom Shot

Mikaela Shiffrin's Prom Pictures

Will Mikaela Shiffrin make her long-awaited Pyeongchang debut Wednesday? Her first two would-be debuts were postponed by dangerous winds.

Shiffrin was a breakout star at the Sochi Olympics, where the American became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at age 18. Now 22, Shiffrin committed to skiing both the giant slalom and the slalom in Pyeongchang, and she might add the other three individual women’s races to her schedule. Lindsey Vonn, another star American skier, will not compete in the giant slalom.

The 5-foot-6-inch Shiffrin, born and raised in Vail, Colorado, made her World Cup debut at age 15. Two years later, she became the youngest U.S. woman to win an Alpine world championship. A year after that, she won gold in Sochi.

How to Watch: The first run is at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch it live here. The final run will be at 11:45 p.m. ET. Click here to watch that live.

Must-See: Mikaela Shiffrin dishes on winning gold in Sochi

2. U.S. Women's Hockey Seeks Revenge Against Canada

Model Olympians: U.S. Women's Hockey Team

It's only another preliminary match, but it's a monster one for Team USA, who faces arch rival Canada Wednesday night in what could be a preview of yet another gold medal rematch later in the Games. Led by Meghan Duggan, Kacey Bellamy, Hilary Knight and the Lamoureux twins, all appearing in their fifth straight Olympics, the team looks to improve upon silver-medal finishes to Canada at the last two Winter Games. The women's team has made the podium in every Olympics since it earned the very first women's ice hockey Olympic gold in 1998, but that 1998 competition was the only time they won it all.

There will be no love lost between the teams at this meeting — members of Team USA have talked about how they will be fired up to avenge a heartbreaking loss at the last Winter Games. The U.S. was winning 2-0 with four minutes to go in the championship game, but Canada rallied and won in overtime to clinch a fourth straight gold medal.

Both the U.S. and Canada have guaranteed they're through to the semifinals of the 2018 Games by beating Finland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia, so this match is mainly about pride.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the match live. The action starts at 10:10 p.m. ET. It will also air live on NBC Sports.

Must-See: Hilary Knight on Pyeongchang -- 'We Really Need a Gold Medal'

MORE: Olympic twin sets record with two goals in 6 seconds

3. NY Skeleton Racer John Daly Has Some Unfinished Business

10 Fast Facts on John Daly: A 'Skeleton Man' With Great Hair

Skeleton racer John Daly has been to two prior Olympics. The 32-year-old athlete hasn't medaled in either one and is looking to change course in Pyeongchang. To be fair, he was almost in the running in Sochi but his sled jerked out of the starting point and he skidded. He retired after finishing 15th at Sochi, but then came back and returned to skeleton racing in 2016.

Daly was born in Queens and currently lives in Washington, D.C., but Long Island (Smithtown) is his hometown. His claim to fame? He says his hair is "wind proof, helmet proof and bullet proof," even when sliding headfirst at a speed faster than most cars go on the highway.

Daly and 2014 bronze medalist Matt Antoine are the two sliders who qualified to represent the U.S. in men's skeleton, and while Daly says he's looking for closure more than anything else in Pyeongchang, a medal wouldn't hurt. He's just got to get past the first two skeleton runs first; the medal event is later.

How to Watch: Click here to watch runs 1 and 2 live. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Must-See: Flashback -- John Daly's heartbreak in Sochi



4. Skating With the Knierims; 'Warhorse' Takes on Super-G Champ

Funny Faces of Figure Skating

After finishing 14th in the short program Tuesday night, married pairs figure skaters Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim compete in the free skate Wednesday night. Medals in pairs’ figure skating will be awarded after the free skate. The Knierims skated to “Come What May” from “Moulin Rouge” in the short. Some pairs chose covers of classic hits — North Korea earned 10th place with their performance to Jeff Beck’s cover of Beatles classic “A Day in the Life.”

What is there to know about the Knierims? They first teamed up in 2012, later won the 2015 U.S. National title and got married in June 2016, with their coach officiating the nuptials. The duo missed the first part of the 2016-17 season as Scimeca Knierim had surgeries to combat a debilitating "series of binding internal issues," then came back to win their second national title in 2018.

How to Watch: You can watch the entire pairs' free skate program live here. The action starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will also air as part of NBC's primetime coverage, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Must-See: Love at first sight for Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim

MORE: Alexa and Chris Knierim seal their short program with a kiss

5 Fast Facts on Andrew Weibrecht: NY's 'Warhorse' Wants Gold

Later, Sochi silver medalist Andrew Weibrecht, a local Olympic hero from Lake Placid, challenges defending Olympic champion Kjetil Jansurd in the men's super-G. Weibrecht, who turned 32 on Saturday as the Games kicked into full gear, was one of the biggest surprises at the Vancouver Games in 2010, earning a bronze in the Super-G. He did even better in Sochi, stepping up one notch on the Olympic podium, and hopes to take home the gold in Pyeongchang. He has performed his best at the Olympics, coming in no better than ninth in various events in the World Championships between 2009 and 2015.

Weibrecht is nicknamed "Warhorse" for the way he attacks the mountain. He also has two brothers and two sisters, a daughter named Addy and likes to fish, hunt, hike, camp and bike in his spare time.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the medal event live. The action starts at 9 p.m. ET.

Must-See: 'Warhorse' Andrew Weibrecht wins surprising Super-G silver in Sochi



How to Eat Like an Olympian in South Korea