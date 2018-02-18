These are our our top picks to watch on day 9 of the Winter Olympics. (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

From the Shibutani siblings to national champs Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue back on the ice, the debut of snowboarding big air as an Olympic event and nail-biting semifinals in women's ice hockey, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 9 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch on Day 9 (covering the action Sunday night through early Monday on the East Coast):

1. Ice Dance Short Features Top 3 U.S. Skating Couples, Including Shib Sibs

Figure skating is back in the action Sunday night with the ice dance short dance. The U.S. has three of the top six ice dance couples in the world competing for the same podium: all-star siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani, national champs Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

The Shibutanis finished second in the free dance earlier in the Olympics, helping propel the U.S. to a bronze in the team skating competition. If you haven't heard of Donohue, he's a local skating star from Connecticut. Donohue, who started skating at age 10, is different from most figure skaters who compete in pairs in that he's done so with four women before teaming up with Hubbell, whereas many duos are partners for decades. The two teamed up in 2011 and just missed out on making the three-couple U.S. ice dancing team for Sochi.

The action starts at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be part of NBC's primetime coverage.

2. Connecticut's Julia Marino Looks to Rebound in Big Air

Connecticut snowboard star Julia Marino looks to rebound from her 11th place finish in the slopestyle competition (American Jamie Anderson won the gold) in the big air competition. Marino is a favorite in this event. She had been a top contender in the slopestyle as well, but considering she's known for her innovative tricks and constantly pushing the envelope, big air may end better. Sunday qualifier marks the Olympic debut for the sport, and it should be fun.

Pyeongchang is her first Olympics, but she's no stranger to the podium. Marino became the first woman to land a double in the slopestyle competition in the 2016 Corona World Championships of Snowboarding. She was a gold medalist in the 2017 X Games Aspen and Saturday night's qualification round in the slopestyle is her first step to adding an Olympic medal to her trophy case.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. The medal event comes later in the week, on Thursday.

3. USA Faces Finland in Women's Ice Hockey Semifinals

The U.S. women’s hockey team heads into the semifinals after shutting out Russia, 5-0, and setting an Olympic record while doing it. Forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored back-to-back goals six seconds apart, the fastest mark ever. The U.S. women beat Finland 3-1 in their opening game of the Winter Olympics, with goals by Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Kendall Coyne and Danielle Cameranesi. They will play Finland again Sunday night.

Archrival Canada, which beat the U.S. 2-1 in the preliminary round, plays Monday, taking on the Russians. At the 2014 Sochi Games, Canada rallied from 0-2 to win its fourth straight gold.

The action starts at 11:10 p.m. ET and will also air live on NBC Sports. The second semifinal will be at 7:10 a.m. ET Monday.

4. Bascue and USA Teammates Out of Contention for Bobsled Gold

Team USA's two-man bobsledders struggled on their first run and quickly found themselves out of medal contention.

Codie Bascue, 23, of Whitehall, New York, was making his Olympics debut in Pyeongchang.

Bascue, driving with Steve Holcomb’s name on his sled (Holcomb, who was meant to pilot a team in PyeongChang, passed away in 2017), hit a rough line at the top of the hill and was never able to recover in Run 1. He and Sam McGuffie were 0.91 off of medal pace after their first run. They weren't able to improve much on the second run.



Bascue, who now lives in Lake Placid, began sliding when he was only 8; he loved bobsled because of the extremes of a "crazy" start line to being "more focused than you have ever been in your life," once in the sled, according to NBCOlympics.com.

