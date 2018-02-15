From Nathan Chen's bounceback chance to Mikaela Shiffrin's shot at making Olympic history in defense of slalom gold, Connecticut's crash-stricken snowboard star and a birthday boy nicknamed "Warhorse," there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 6 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch on Day 6:

1. Nathan Chen Looks to Rebound in Men's Short Program; Adam Rippon Also Takes to Ice

Funny Faces of Figure Skating

Nathan Chen had an Olympic inaugural to forget when he fell during a triple axel in the men’s short program of the team event, but now he has a shot at redemption. During that first skate, the superstar known as the Quad King missed a planned triple toe loop at the end of his quadruple flip and turned his quadruple toe loop into a double. Then he fell. He said he may have been too excited, though skaters have complained about the early ice-skating schedule.

Despite the struggles, Chen’s score was good enough for fourth place on a day when many of the men fell, and the team eventually won a bronze medal. On Thursday night (East Coast time), the 18-year-old skates his short program as he begins his quest for an individual Olympic medal, and he’s still a gold medal favorite. Also set to skate is US star Adam Rippon, who has become a fan favorite of these Games and helped earn the U.S. a bronze in the team event.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the men's short program live. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET. It will also air live on NBC.

2. Crash-Stricken Lindsey Jacobellis Looks for First Olympic Gold

10 Facts on Lindsey Jacobellis: Snow Ace With a Crash Streak

Five-time world champion Lindsey Jacobellis races for her first Olympic gold medal in the women's snowboard cross. Born in Danbury, Connecticut, Jacobellis now calls Vermont home. She's the most decorated woman in snowboard cross outside of the Olympics, which for her has been plagued by an unlucky crash streak. She did win silver in 2006, and she's be looking to add gold to that Olympic shelf in Pyeongchang. The 32-year-old Jacobellis was inspired by her older brother and started snowboarding when she was about 10, according to NBCOlympics.com. She started off competing in all major disciplines -- slopestyle, halfpipe and boardercross -- before specializing in the cross later in her career. She also used to compete in freestyle snowboarding.

How to Watch: First come the qualifying runs, starting at 8 p.m. ET (watch those here). The quarterfinals, semis, small and big finals all happen later Thursday night (East Coast time). You can watch them all here. The action starts at 10:15 p.m. ET.

3. More Skiing -- Mikaela Shiffrin Goes for 2nd Gold in Two Days in Bid to Make History; NY's 'Warhorse' Competes in Super-G

Mikaela Shiffrin's Childhood Photos

Colorado's Mikaela Shiffrin became the youngest athlete in history -- male or female -- to win an Olympic slalom gold medal when she torched her competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympics at the age of 18. Now 22, she'll look to defend her title in the event she has dominated for years. If she wins slalom gold, she'd be the first person to accomplish that at two consecutive Olympics.

It would also be her second gold in two days. She ended up on top in the giant slalom after two electric runs Wednesday night. Racing on back-to-back days shouldn’t be a problem for her — World Cup races are often held on consecutive days. The slalom is Shiffrin's specialty: Last year, she became the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years.

How to Watch: Click here to watch run 1 live, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Later, watch the gold medal race live right here. The action starts at 11:45 p.m. ET.

5 Fast Facts on Andrew Weibrecht: NY's 'Warhorse' Wants Gold

Shiffrin isn't the only name to watch on the slopes Thursday night. Sochi silver medalist Andrew Weibrecht, a local hero from Lake Placid, challenges defending Olympic champion Kjetil Jansurd in the men's super-G. Weibrecht, who turned 32 on Saturday as the Games kicked into full gear, was one of the biggest surprises at the Vancouver Games in 2010, earning a bronze in the Super-G. He did even better in Sochi, stepping up one notch on the Olympic podium, and hopes to take home the gold in Pyeongchang. He has performed his best at the Olympics, coming in no better than ninth in various events in the World Championships between 2009 and 2015.

Weibrecht is nicknamed "Warhorse" for the way he attacks the mountain. He also has two brothers and two sisters, a daughter named Addy and likes to fish, hunt, hike, camp and bike in his spare time.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the medal event live. The action starts at 9 p.m. ET.

4. John Daly Tries for Skeleton Gold

10 Fast Facts on John Daly: A 'Skeleton Man' With Great Hair

Skeleton racer John Daly, a Long Island homer, finished his first two runs in the skeleton in 13th place, just a hare of 2 seconds behind Yun Sung-Bin of Korea. That position makes it unlikely that Daly, 32 -- or fellow Team USA racer Matt Antoine, who sits in 11th place -- will make the podium in Pyeongchang.

Daly has been to two prior Olympics, but hasn't medaled in either one. To be fair, he was almost in the running in Sochi but his sled jerked out of the starting point and he skidded. He retired after finishing 15th at Sochi, but then came back and returned to skeleton racing in 2016.

How to Watch: Click here to watch runs 3 and 4 live, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

