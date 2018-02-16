Lindsey Vonn was brought to tears when asked a question about being at the Winter Olympics without her grandfather who passed away in November. (Published 31 minutes ago)

It's time. After an eight-year absence from Olympic competition, Lindsey Vonn returns to the slopes Friday night. From her highly anticipated Pyeongchang debut in the Super-G to Nathan Chen's shot at redemption, freeski slopestyle skiing and the acrobatics from skiing's best freestyle aerialists, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 7 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch on Day 7 (covers the action late Friday through early Saturday, East Coast time):

1. Lindsey Vonn Makes Pyeongchang Debut in Super-G Showdown

Lindsey Vonn has been the face of Team USA for nearly a decade now, so it’s easy to forget that she hasn’t competed in an Olympic games in eight years, and has won just one gold medal. She hopes to change both of those Friday.

Vonn’s first race in Pyeongchang will be the Super-G. She won the bronze medal in the event at the Vancouver Games in 2010, but missed the Sochi Olympics due to a knee injury. The downhill is Vonn’s best event, but she’s won 28 Super-G races in her career, including the 2009 world championship. In 2015, she returned from her knee injury and won the bronze medal at the world championships. She plans to also enter the downhill and combined races.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won the gold medal in the Giant Slalom earlier this week, will not compete in the Super G.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the race live. The action starts at 9 p.m. ET. It will also air during primetime coverage on NBC.

2. Nathan Chen Seeks Redemption in Final After Free Skate Disaster

Nathan Chen fell in his Pyeongchang debut in team event. He took tumbles in the men’s short program, plummeting to 17th place. But now, in the free skate final, Chen seeks to erase his early issues with a strong finish to his Pyeongchang competition. Can he find momentum after two sub-par starts? The pre-Games favorite and two-time national champion missed on all of his jumps Thursday night, falling three times.

Men’s single skating continues with the free skate Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.), following the men’s short program the night before. Chen’s shot at a medal is slim from 17th place, as the scores are a combination of both the short program and the free skate. He needs to top the reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan for the gold medal, who lead the short program with a dominating, Olympic record-breaking performance.

Chen’s less-heralded teammates finished ahead of him — Adam Rippon took seventh and Vincent Zhou finished 12th.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the men's free skate live. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET. It will also air on NBC.

3. Comeback Kid Maggie Voisin Returns to Women's Freeski Slopestyle

American freestyle skier Maggie Voisin returns to the Olympics after breaking a leg during a practice session in Sochi, leaving her unable to compete. The 19-year-old Montana native is known for her smooth style and unique grabs, according to her Team USA bio, and had she been able to compete in Russia in 2014, she would have become the youngest U.S. olympian since 1972.

She finished fifth and fourth in the 2016 XGames in Norway and Colorado, respectively, after a silver-place finish in 2014. She's also had two top five performances in the FIS World Cup since her debut in 2012.

How to Watch: Click here to watch Voisin in the freeski slopestyle qualifying round, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Later, catch the medal action live right here, starting at 11 p.m. ET.

4. Connecticut's Mac Bohonnon Shows Off Aerial Skills

Connecticut-born Mac Bohonnon has been skiing since he was younger than age 2. He started training in the U.S. Ski Team's developmental program when he was barely a teenager. And now, at age 22, he's looking to make the freestyle skiing podium in Pyeongchang after a fifth place finish in Sochi. Bohonnon came in fifth place in freestyle skiing aerials at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and was 2015 World Cup aerials champion. He also had three World Cup wins as of the end of the 2016-17 season.

How'd Bohonnon get his start? His parents often took him and his older siblings to the family home in Vermont on weekends, so Bohonnon was hitting the slopes before he was out of diapers. After some experience with Alpine skiing, he discovered a knack for jumps, according to NBCOlympics.com.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the qualifying round live. The action starts at 6 a.m. ET Saturday.

