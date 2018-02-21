Lindsey Vonn became the oldest female downhill skier to earn an Olympic medal in the event with her bronze medal-winning run on Wednesday. After the race, Vonn said it would be her final Olympic downhill.

It's finally time for the Olympic showdown the world has been waiting for -- Lindsey Vonn against Mikaela Shiffrin in the women's Alpine combined. Between that battle, the women's ice hockey gold medal revenge match and the incredible tricks of big air snowboarding, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 12 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to watch on Day 12 (covering the action late Wednesday through early Thursday on the East Coast):

1. Finally, the Olympic Showdown We've Been Waiting For

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin will both race in the women’s Alpine combined, the last individual Alpine skiing event at the Games, in what's turned out to be their only head-to-head matchup. Thursday's two-legged event (the first airs Wednesday night in the U.S.) plays to both of their strengths: Vonn’s best event is downhill, Shiffrin's the slalom.

Both competitors were expected to set up camp atop the podium this year, with hopes for Shiffrin running especially high. But Shiffrin and Vonn both lost races they were favored to win, and Shiffrin’s Olympics got even more disappointing when she bowed out of two races after high winds compressed the racing schedule. The one gold medal she has so far might be the pinnacle of another skier’s career, but it’s a disappointing haul for Shiffrin, 22, who had talked in 2014 of winning five gold medals here.

Vonn is the comeback story of the Games. She won gold and bronze in Vancouver but injuries kept her out of Sochi; she went through intense rehab to return to the top of the sport. She took bronze in the downhill Wednesday, finishing 0.47 seconds behind her Italian rival Sofia Goggia, who won gold.

This will likely be the only time she and Shiffrin race each other on the world’s biggest stage — Vonn indicated she will not return to the Olympics in 2022.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the downhill run of the showdown live, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. The battle continues into the early morning hours; watch the slalom run for the medal live right here starting at 1 a.m. ET Thursday.

2. USA Women Take on Canada in Ice Hockey Gold Medal Grudge Match

The American women who suit up for USA Hockey had Feb. 22 circled on their calendars as soon as the 2018 Olympic schedule was announced. It’s the day of the women’s hockey gold medal game, when they can get revenge over Canada. The bitter rivalry between the U.S. and Canada has all but defined Olympic women’s hockey. They’re so much stronger than other countries that the two teams they play in the round-robin games automatically go through to the playoffs. Not that it’s much help, since Canada and the U.S. are about to face off in the gold medal match for the sixth time in seven Games.

Look at the Olympics head-to-head and Canada has the clear advantage over the U.S. They've won four gold medals to Team USA’s one, and beat the U.S. in pool play last week, 2-1. But the Americans believe they should have won gold in 2014, when Canada rallied from two goals down with less than four minutes to play and won in overtime.

"This is the game we've been dreaming of and to have another opportunity to get back here, it's huge," star Hilary Knight said after the team punched its ticket to yet another final.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the match live. The action starts at 11:10 p.m. ET. It will also air on NBC Sports.

3. Can Americans Sweep Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final?

Four years ago, an American won gold in the men’s ski halfpipe. This year, Americans stand a good chance of sweeping all three medals. Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace qualified for the finals with the top three scores, and the fourth member of the U.S. team, David Wise, qualified as well.

But it would be smart to bet on Wise, who took gold in the event at the Sochi Olympics and at last month's X Games, sealing that winning run with a 1260-degree spin. (The two other guys on that X Games podium? Ferreira and Yater-Wallace.) The rest of the world knows how to throw down at the Olympics, too. Canada’s Mike Riddle won silver in Sochi and Kevin Rolland, "the Flying Frenchman," got the bronze. They’ll be in the final, too.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the event live. The action starts at 9:30 p.m. ET. It will also be part of NBC's primetime coverage.

4. Women's Big Air Snowboarding Is a Very Big Show: Don't Miss Julia Marino, Jamie Anderson Take Center Stage

The first big air snowboarding competition at the Olympics will conclude with more of the soaring spins that made the women’s qualifying rounds so fun to watch. And local Olympic hero, Julia Marino of Westport, Connecticut, was part of that excitement: She landed a cab double underflip to make the final, placing ninth in the 27-woman field.

Austrian Anna Gasser set the big air bar very high, corkscrewing herself around three times as she flew through the air and getting a 98 from judges. A pair of Japanese snowboarders, Yuka Fujimori and Reira Iwabuchi, rounded out the top three on Monday. American Jamie Anderson placed sixth in the qualifier with a score of 90 -- and she could be Team USA's best hope at gold. She knows how to win at the Olympics, taking her second slopestyle gold last week.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the spectacle live. The action starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

