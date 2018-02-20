Lindsey Vonn was brought to tears when asked a question about being at the Winter Olympics without her grandfather who passed away in November. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

From Lindsey Vonn's bid for Alpine history to figure skating's "Cinderella story," a tale of bobsled redemption and lots of ice hockey, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 11 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to watch on Day 11 (covering the action late Tuesday through early Wednesday on the East Coast):

1. Lindsey Vonn Vies for Historic Medal in Alpine Downhill

Lindsey Vonn will try again for her first medal in the Pyeongchang Games in the downhill race, and at 33, she's also trying to become the oldest woman to make the podium in an Alpine event. Vonn became a household name when she won gold in the downhill in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. But she missed the 2014 Olympics due to injury, and she opened the Pyeongchang games with a a disappointing run in the women’s super-G, when she skied wide on a late turn and tied for sixth place. Ester Ledecka, of the Czech Republic, shocked everyone, including herself, by taking the gold.

Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who finished first or second in all four of her downhill races in 2018, is a top contender to watch. American Mikaela Shiffrin pulled out of the downhill to prepare for Wednesday's Alpine combined. That’s where Vonn and Shiffrin, who already won gold in the giant slalom, could compete head-to-head.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the race live, starting at 9 p.m. ET. It will also be part of NBC's primetime coverage.

2. 'Cinderella Story' Bradie Tennell Skates in Women's Short; Triple Axel Stunner Mirai Nagasu Also Competes

Figure skating’s marquee discipline, the women’s short program, will close out the figure skating competition in Pyeongchang. Reigning U.S. champion Bradie Tennell looks to woo the crowd in the short program, performing to music from the South Korean blockbuster “Taegukgi.” Her exceptional jumps make her a strong medal contender, and her come-out-of-nowhere rise to win the national championships has pegged her as the "Cinderella story" of these Olympics.

Mirai Nagasu has already made history in Pyeongchang by becoming the first U.S. woman – and just the third woman ever – to land a triple axel on Olympic ice during the team event free skate. Tennell and Nagasu helped Team USA win bronze in the team event. Team USA’s Karen Chen, the 2017 national champion, choreographed both her short and long programs herself. She counts 1992 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi among her friends and mentors.

Tennell, Nagasu and Chen will look to keep up with gold medal favorite Evgenia Medvedeva, the 18-year-old Russian who owns two world titles.

How to Watch: Watch the short program live right here. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be feature during NBC's primetime coverage.

3. Women's Bobsled -- A Redemption Quest and a 'Blonde Dragon'

Elana Meyers Taylor has waited four years for redemption. In Sochi, Meyers Taylor, bobsled driver for Team USA, was in first place after three of four runs. But she skidded on the final turn of that last run, and ended up 0.1 seconds behind Kaillie Humphries of Canada — who happens to be her training partner.

Humphries got gold. Meyers Taylor got silver. They’re back for another shot in Pyeongchang. Meyers Taylor, who has won two world titles since Sochi, will be paired with Lauren Gibbs. Humphries, who has won gold at each of the last two Olympics, will be paired with Phylicia George.

American Jamie Greubel Poser, a 34-year-old Princeton, New Jersey-born sledder with the nickname "Blonde Dragon," will also compete for a medal. Greubel Poser won bronze in Sochi. She and Meyers Taylor were placed fourth and second, respectively, after runs 1 and 2 Tuesday.

The Jamaican team has gotten the most attention at the Pyeongchang Games, in the spotlight for drama over their bobsled, rather than their performance. Their former driving coach left the team, and perhaps was to take the sled with her, dashing their Olympic hopes. But the Red Stripe beer company gave the sled to the team, saving its dream.

How to Watch: Click here to watch runs 3 and 4 live, starting at 6:40 a.m. ET Wednesday.

4. Team USA Men's Hockey Moves to Quarterfinals

Team USA faces the Czech Republic in a quarterfinal after walloping Slovakia 5-1. They beat Slovakia 2-1 in group play last week, marking their only win in group play. With NHL players absent in the Olympics, Team USA is comprised of mostly college kids who failed to make it into the professional league.

Norway takes on the Olympic Athletes From Russia in the second quarterfinal early Wednesday. Canada and Sweden await contenders in the third and fourth quarterfinals. Those matchups haven't been set yet, but Finland and Germany both advanced Tuesday, with wins over Switzerland and South Korea, respectively.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the USA quarterfinal live. The action starts at 10:10 p.m. ET. Catch Norway v OAR live right here at 2:40 a.m. ET Wednesday, followed by the third (watch live here) and fourth (watch live here) quarterfinals at 7:10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

