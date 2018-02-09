Take a look at some of the most talked about moments from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony. (Published 4 hours ago)

Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. for a special broadcast of the dazzling opening ceremony. Not by a TV? You can also catch it on your phone or computer right here.



The first Olympic Winter Games ever held in South Korea officially kick off Friday night with a two-hour spectacle sure to feature more than a few surprise twists. Plus, a famed sibling duo from the U.S. takes on more rivals in curling and more than a dozen men from Team USA's snowboarding squad vie for a spot in the slopestyle finals. There's no shortage of must-see action, for sure.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch as we kick off the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics:

1. Spectacular Opening Ceremony Officially Kicks Off the Games (Spoiler alert: The show actually happened in South Korea at 6 a.m. ET, but with no commentary -- tune in to NBC Friday at 8 p.m. ET for the full shebang)

The first Olympic Winter Games ever held in South Korea officially kick off Friday with the opening ceremony, a two-hour spectacle sure to feature more than a few surprise twists. Hosted by Katie Couric and Mike Tirico, it takes place in the open-air PyeongChang Olympic Stadium. The show also features the parade of nations, raising of the flag and more traditional components. If you missed the 6 a.m. ET showing, expect the glitter and splendor of past Olympic productions wrapped around a theme of peace (if you can't wait, details here).

Ralph Lauren designed the outfits for the U.S. delegation. Athletes will wear parkas and bomber jackets, each replete with their own heating systems. They'll have on stylish mountaineering boost, bandanas and suede gloves as well. Local luge star Erin Hamlin, who has said she'll retire after Pyeongchang, was selected as the flag bearer for Team USA. She won a bronze medal in singles luge in Sochi, the first American to ever medal in the event.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will be in the audience. Accompanying Pence will be Fred Warmer, the father of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died after he was imprisoned in North Korea and returned home in a coma. Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, an increasingly influential figure, will be the first member of North Korea’s ruling family to visit the South.

How to Watch: The complete spectacle in all its colorful glory, with commentary, will be streamed here at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch it in primetime on NBC.

2. Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying Round

More than a dozen men from Team USA look to qualify for the men's slopestyle event in snowboarding. Canadian and Norwegian snowboarders are the favorites in both men’s slopestyle and big air snowboarding, but two first-time Olympians should give the U.S. a chance: teenagers Chris Corning and Red Gerard. Corning, 18, ranked 14th in slopestyle in the 2016-17 World Snowboarding Tour. At the last Winter Games, Ryan Stassel finished 14th in slopestyle.

Other top riders to watch: Canadians Mark McMorris, who competes in Pyeongchang about a year after surviving a terrible snowboarding accident that left him hospitalized, and Max Parrot, known for new tricks, as well as top Norwegian contender Marcus Kleveland.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the qualifying round live. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET.

3. Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill Training

The world's fastest skiers take to the slopes in the sport's marquee event. Five men from Team USA will be vying for gold in the crowded field -- Wiley Maple, Thomas Biesemeyer, Steven Nyman, Jared Goldberg and Bryce Bennett -- and they'll be looking for this training run to get them ready for the big one.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the training runs live. The action starts at 9 p.m. ET.

4. Hamilton Siblings Return to Curling Stage, But Lose Shot at Medal

The Olympic action actually started earlier this week, on Wednesday, mostly with curling events, but it continues to pick up speed. Friday and Saturday feature a series of mixed-doubles curling matchups as the round-robin continues. U.S. sibling pair Matt and Becca Hamilton and China. The Hamiltons, who are from Wisconsin, are Team USA's first Olympic mixed-doubles curling team. They will also compete with the men's and women's teams. The siblings say brutal honesty makes their partnership work; they gave Team USA its first victory Wednesday (not a medal event), beating a team of Russian athletes, as the curling events got underway, but later lost the next three rounds to Canada, Switzerland and South Korea and thus losing their shot at a medal in the event.

Though their medal hopes in the mixed-doubles event are gone, the Hamiltons will look to rebound against China Friday and Norway early Saturday. As the Hamiltons take on China, Norway plays Finland, Canada plays Switzerland, and South Korea takes on Russia in the round-robin.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the USA match live Friday. Find Norway and Finland here, catch the Canada/Switzerland showdown here and watch the South Korea v Russia one here. All three start at 7:05 p.m. ET. Friday. The Hamiltons face Norway at 6:05 a.m. ET Saturday. Watch live here.

