From the stray dog hero of Sochi to Ted Ligety's defense of giant slalom gold, and some training runs for the New Jersey-born bobsledder known as the "Blonde Dragon," there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 8 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch on Day 8:

1. Gus Kenworthy, Sochi's Stray Dog Hero, Makes Pyeongchang Debut

One of two openly gay American Olympic athletes in Pyeongchang, Gus Kenworthy has been one of the bigger names to watch the 2018 Games. He debuts in the freeski men's slopestyle competition Saturday night (East Coast time). You may remember him from the Sochi Olympics -- he and his then partner Robin Macdonald gained global attention after Macdonald texted Kenworthy a photo of four stray puppies and their mother. Kenworthy ended up staying in Sochi for an extra month to save the family of dogs, adopt them and bring them home.

Kenworthy first publicly said he was gay in an October 2015 interview with ESPN. Rolling Stone later said he was the "first action-sports star to come out." Kenworthy won silver in the slopestyle freeski in Sochi, his Olympic debut.

The event debuted in Sochi four years ago, and Americans took all three medals. Now, they’re hoping for a repeat sweep.

How to Watch: Watch the qualifying run live here. The action starts at at 8 p.m. ET. Don't miss the medal event later. Watch that live right here, starting at 11:15 p.m. ET.

2. Mr. GS Ted Ligety Goes for Third Giant Slalom Gold

There’s a reason they call Ted Ligety Mr. GS. He’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the giant slalom, and he’s won three world titles. If he’s going to wind up on the podium in Pyeongchang, this is the event where it’s most likely to happen. Of course, Mr. GS won all those medals and titles before a bad crash in 2016. He was sidelined for over a year recovering from an injured knee and back surgery. Now, at age 33, he’s trying to show he’s still one of the world’s best. So far in Pyeongchang, he finished fifth in the Alpine combined, and he skied off the course in the super G.

For Ligety to win gold, he’ll have to beat one his longtime rival and friend, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher. Hirscher won an unprecedented sixth straight overall World Cup title last season, and his 55th World Cup victory in the giant slalom in January. He won the first Olympic gold medal earlier this week, in the Alpine combined.

How to Watch: Click here to watch run 1 live. The action starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. The second run, the medal one, will follow at 11:45 p.m. ET. Watch live right here as Ligety tries to defend his title.

3. Martin Fourcade Skies and Shoots for History

Most Americans haven’t heard of him, but Martin Fourcade is one of the most decorated athletes in French history. And if he wins the men’s 15km biathlon mass start, he can become France’s first four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Fourcade won the 12.5km pursuit event earlier this week. He also won two gold medals at the Sochi games in 2014. Lowell Bailey is his top American competition, but Bailey isn’t expected to contend for a medal. Germany’s Simon Schempp and Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe are his biggest competition.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the 15km mass start live. The action kicks off at 6:15 a.m. ET Sunday.

4. 'Blonde Dragon' Jamie Greubel Poser Trains in Bobsled

Born in Princeton, New Jersey, 34-year-old Jamie Greubel Poser earned bronze in the 2014 Sochi Games in her Olympic debut with Aja Evans and the bobsledder known as the "Blonde Dragon" is ready to take the next step on the podium in Pyeongchang. (She also won the 2016-17 World Cup overall title and bronze at the 2017 World Championships.)

How'd she get that nickname? The "Blonde Dragon" stems from a mixup a few years back, when someone asked her coach about the "blonde driver" but her coach heard "blonde dragon." It stuck. And given her intensity on the ice, it's a perfect fit. She also goes by "Diesel" because of her biceps.

Greubel Poser's greatest inspiration is her husband, Christian, an Olympic bobsled athlete for Germany. She had a challenging year coming back from ACL surgery at the start of her driving career and he helped ground her, believe in her and propel her forward, according to NBCOlympics.com.

How to Watch: Click here to watch women's bobsled training live, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

