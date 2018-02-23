From Team USA's incredible ascent up the global curling ladder to the awe-inspiring spectacle of big air snowboarding, parallel giant slalom and USA bobsled's best in an emotional quest for gold, there's plenty of must-see action on Day 14 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to watch on Day 14 (covering the action late Friday through early Saturday on the East Coast):

1. Team USA Curlers Sweep on for Gold in Best-Ever Olympic Finish

Four days ago, the men’s U.S. curling team was near bottom of the round robin standings with a 2-4 record, needing three consecutive wins — including a win against arch-rival Canada, a team they’d never beat in the Olympics — to have a chance at advancement. What a difference four days makes.

The Americans beat Canada, won their next two games, then beat Canada again to advance to the gold medal match for the first time ever.

The United States will face Sweden for the gold. It'll be tough.

The Swedes beat Switzerland 9-3 in their semifinal to reach this game, and beat the Americans 10-4 early in round robin play. No matter what happens, this will be American’s best-ever finish in Olympic curling. Team USA won bronze in 2006, but finished 10th and ninth in the last two Olympics.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the final live, starting at 1:35 a.m. ET Saturday. It will also air live on NBC Sports.

Must-See: Watch John Shuster's game-winner against Canada in slow motion

2. Red Gerard Tries for Another Gold in Big Air

Red Gerard First to Win Medal for US

Red Gerard won America’s first gold medal. Can he win one of America’s last, too? Gerard won gold in the men’s slopestyle on Feb. 11. He then flew back to the United States, appeared on a handful of national TV programs, flew back to South Korea, and qualified for the big air snowboarding final.

“There were a ton of people coming up to me in the States, that's when I realized the viewing is much more than just the snowboarding community,” Gerard told USA Today. “It's a world thing.”

Can the 17-year-old win another gold?

Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris, who finished just behind Gerard for silver and bronze in slopestyle, will be his biggest competition in the big air, an event making its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang. Parrot was the first ever to land a quad underfed in a competition. McMorris, back after a horrific, life-threatening crash into a tree while snowboarding, won bronze medals in slopestyle in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

Chris Corning, a silver medalist at last year’s world championships, and Kyle Mack, who won bronze medals in both slopestyle and big air at the 2015 World Championships, could also make the podium for the United States.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the incredible tricks live. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Must-See: Max Parrot finishes top qualifier with amazing big air run

3. Ester Ledecka Goes for Historic Double Gold After Epic Shocker

Ester Ledecka entered Pyeongchang hoping to become the first woman to compete in both skiing and snowboarding at the Olympics. She could leave as the first woman to won gold medals in both.

Ledecka, from the Czech Republic, has won world championships in parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom snowboarding. But she didn’t begin skiing competitively until 2016, and entering these Olympics, she wasn’t expected to compete for a medal. She entered the super-G ranked No. 43 in the world, and then shocked everyone - including herself - but winning it, finishing .01 seconds ahead of defending golding medalist Anna Veith.

During her victory press conference, she refused to remove her ski goggles, saying, “I was not prepared to be at this ceremony, and I don’t have any makeup."

It would shock nobody if she medals in the parallel giant slalom, though. She’s been one of the best in the world at this event for years, winning a gold medal at last year’s world championship.

Russia’s Alena Zavarzina, who won bronze in Sochi in 2014, and Germany’s Ramona Hofmeister will be among Ledecka’s biggest competition. No Americans are competing in the event.

How to Watch: The entire competition starts late Friday and continues through early Saturday, with the qualifiers, then the elimination races and finals for both the men and women. Watch the qualifying rounds live here starting at 7 p.m. ET. Click here to watch the elimination rounds and finals live, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Must-See: Even the announcers are shocked by Ester Ledecka's victory



MORE: What the heck is snowboard parellel giant slalom, anyway?

4. NY's Codie Bascue Looks to Rebound in 4-Man Bobsled

7 Fast Facts on Codie Bascue: NY's Squat-Loving Bobsledder

The first two heats of the men's four-man bobsled final will be at 7:30 p.m. and 9:07 p.m. In the bobsled, racers have to combine brawn with agility as they work to push the sled at the start and then pile in for the bumpy ride down the hill at speeds reaching 90 mph. The pilot in the front steers and the man in the back is in charge of slamming on the brakes at the finish. The other two just keep their heads down. All four runs count for the final score. Fun fact: The sleds go so fast that the course finishes on a steep uphill to slow them down.

Pilot Codie Bascue, an Olympian who hails from New York, said the team had wanted to fix some things from the two-man and was happy with how the first day of training runs went earlier this week. Any confidence boost would be helpful. The U.S. placed 14th, 21st and 25th in the two-man competition.

How to Watch: Click here to watch runs 1 and 2 live, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Must-See: Codie Bascue's 4-man bobsled wants a medal for Team USA

