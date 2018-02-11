Mikaela Shiffrin said she is flattered to be compared to Michael Phelps, but adds that there is no comparison. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

She sings. She dances. But she's really, really good at winning ski races. Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin has already won Olympic gold; she's already won an Alpine world championship. And in Pyeongchang, on Sunday night, wants to add another notch to her vastly expanding Olympic trophy belt. From Shiffrin's quest for gold to the Olympic debut of 17-year-old snowboarding phenom Chloe Kim and Julia Marino's mission for the slopestyle podium, there is no shortage of must-see action on Day 2 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch on Day 2:

1. USA's Mikaela Shiffrin Makes Pyeongchang Debut in Giant Slalom

The 5-foot-6-inch Shiffrin, born and raised in Vail, Colorado, made her World Cup debut at age 15. Two years later, she became the youngest U.S. woman to win an Alpine world championship. A year after that, she won gold in Sochi. Now 22, Shiffrin would love to become the first skier in history -- male or female -- to repeat as Olympic slalom champion. But she'll have to wait for that event.

On Sunday night Shiffrin makes her debut in Pyeongchang in the women's giant slalom, the first of possibly up to five individual events where she has medal potential. She placed fifth in the giant slalom in Sochi, earning gold in slalom. For those wondering, Shiffrin won't face off against Team USA's Lindsey Vonn in this particular event, but there will be more than one of those matchups coming.

2. The World Is Watching Chloe Kim

The world has been waiting for its first Olympic glance at U.S. teen sensation Chloe Kim. And though the 17-year-old phenom only has a preliminary run on Sunday night (East Coast time), all eyes will be watching as she takes to the slopes for the women's halfpipe qualifying round. Kim will be up against a number of her USA counterparts, including Maddie Mastro, Kelly Clark and Arielle Gold. But by most accounts, it's the No. 1 ranked World Cup athlete's race to lose. Assuming she qualifies (would be nuts if she didn't), her halfpipe medal race is Tuesday night.

3. Team Figure Skating Wraps Up With Free Skates, Dance

The team part of the figure skating competition wraps up Sunday night with the men's and women's free skates and free dance. The United States will look to stand on the medal podium once the action concludes, and the hope is to improve upon its third-place finish in Sochi (Russia was first, followed by Canada). Men's free skate is first up, followed by ladies' free and free dance.



Adam Rippon will represent the U.S. in the men’s free skate. The Americans enter the final events in third place, behind Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Medals will be awarded after the ice dance free dance.

4. Local Snowboard Superstar Vies for Gold

Julia Marino ascended rapidly up the ladder of slopestyle stars, and the 20-year-old from Connecticut will look to bring home a medal in her first ever Olympics. She's a favorite in slopestyle and in big air (that event comes later), but faces a huge challenge in Jamie Anderson, the South Lake Tahoe native who won slopestyle gold at her own Olympics debut in Sochi four years ago. Saturday night's qualifiers were cancelled due to wind conditions in Pyeongchang, advancing all 28 athletes to the final round. Normally, the finals consist of three runs with each rider's best score counting, but with the elimination of the qualifying round each rider will get two runs instead of three.

