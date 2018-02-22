For Americans, Friday in Pyeongchang is full of questions: Can Mirai Nagasu, Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen recover from a disastrous opening night in the women’s individual figure skating competition? Can 35-year-old Shani Davis turn back the clock and deliver one more golden performance in his signature event? If the best hockey players in the world were in the Olympics, would Team USA still be playing? There's no shortage of must-see action, for sure.

Without further ado, here are our four to watch on Day 13 (covering the action late Thursday through early Friday on the East Coast):

1. Americans Seek Redemption From Disastrous Opening Night; Russians Battle for Gold

Heading into the women’s individual figure skating competition, most people thought a Russian would win. Halfway through, the question is, which one?

Eugenia Medvedeva won the last two world championships, and was expected to win gold in Pyeongchang. But after the short program, she trails 15-year-old teammate Alina Zagitova, who dazzled with a record-setting 82.92-point performance. Medvedeva’s routine earned 81.61 points, good for second place. Both Russian athletes are competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia, because Russia is not allowed to compete as a team due to a doping scandal.

If Zagitova keeps the top spot, she’ll become the second youngest woman to win figure skating gold. Tara Lipinski was also 15 when she won the gold medal at the Nagano Olympics, but Zagitova is 25 days older than Lipinski was on Feb. 20, 1998.

The Americans will try to play spoiler, but they’ll have to recover from a disastrous night during the short program. Mirai Nagasu, who became only the third woman to land a triple axel in Olympic history earlier in the Pyeongchang Games, fell when she tried the jump on Tuesday. Her teammate Bradie Tennell fell on a triple lutz to triple toeloop combination, while Karen Chen placed a hand on the ice to brace herself coming out of a triple lutz. Nagasu, Chen and Tennell finished ninth, 10th and 11th.

The combined scores in the two programs determine the medals.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the competition live. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be featured in NBC primetime.

2. In Shani Davis' Signature Event, Netherlands Expected to Dominate

The 1000-meter sprint is Shani Davis’ event. He won gold medals in the event in 2006 and 2010. His world record time of 1:06.42, set in 2009, still stands. But it’s been nearly a decade since Davis, one of America’s greatest speedskaters ever, turned in those record-setting performances. Does the 35-year-old have one magical performance left?

The favorite is not Davis but Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands, the gold medalist in the 1,500-meter last week and winner of two world titles in 2017. Nuis made his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang. In fact, Davis isn’t even America’s best hope. Joey Mantia is considered America’s contender. Mantia finished 8th in the 1500-meter last week, and edged out Davis in the Olympic qualifying race in January.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the race live. The action starts at 5 a.m. ET Friday.

3. Four Months From Major Injury, Canadian Skier Looks for Repeat Gold

When Marielle Thompson ruptured her ACL and MCL ligaments in her right knee in an October training accident, she thought her season was done, along with her hopes of a repeat Olympic gold medal.

Thompson won gold in the women’s ski cross in Sochi four years ago. Now, just four months after having her knee surgically repaired, Thompson is trying to win gold again. Nobody knows if she’ll be able to do it. On Monday, she took a few training run on the Olympic course at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang. She said they were her first serious runs since the accident in October.

“I couldn’t take the smile off my face, from the bottom, all the way up the lift,” she told the National Post. “It was nice just to get back out there and put down a couple of solid runs.”

Still, without any real competition for four months, Thompson isn’t considered a medal favorite; Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund and Switzerland’s Fanny Smith are the favorites. No Americans are expected to contend for a medal. But you can’t count out the defending champion.

How to Watch: The heats, quarterfinals, semis, small and big finals will all happen Thursday. Click here to watch every race live, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

If there was a positive that the Americans took away from the two-man bobsled competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics, it's this: They now know what not to do. Knowing what to do is still a work in progress.

The U.S. men return to the ice Thursday for the second day of official training for the four-man competition — desperate to figure out a course that has largely befuddled them to this point. Four-man is the final sliding event in South Korea, with two runs on Friday and two more Saturday ahead of Sunday's closing ceremony. Pilot Codie Bascue, an Olympian who hails from New York, said the team had wanted to fix some things from the two-man and was happy with how the first day of training runs went. Any confidence boost would be helpful. The U.S. placed 14th, 21st and 25th in the two-man competition.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the training runs live, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

