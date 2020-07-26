New York City

Thousands Protest in NYC to Condemn Federal Enforcement Tactics Used Against Activists

Protests against police violence gained new life over the weekend as marches walked in solidarity with the activists facing off with federal authorities in Portland, Oregon.

On Saturday, thousands gathered in New York City and participated in a massive march across the Brooklyn Bridge to condemn the tactics used by federal law enforcement across the United States.

Marchers were accompanied by Street Riders NYC, a collective offering support to marchers by sending bikes to act as a buffer and shield protesters from cars and police.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/25: The immense crowd of protesters taking the Manhattan inbound roadway at the march across the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The crowd gathered in Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn on Saturday before marching across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan.

The face of George Floyd is still present in daily marches. Images of Floyd's face covered numerous posters, held up side-by-side with signs that read "defund the police" and "Black lives matter."

Speakers at Saturday's rally included Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/25: Participants carried a burning NYPD cruiser puppet at the march across the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Following the deployment of federal law enforcement troops in Portland, President Donald Trump has said additional forces could move into other large cities in protests and acts of violence did not stop.

The president named New York City among a shortlist of potential deployment spots, but stopped short of sending agents, for now. On Wednesday, Trump announced he would send federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

At least two investigations are underway into the use of force by federal agents in Portland and the reported improper detainment of protesters picked up in unmarked vehicles.

