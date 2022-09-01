Queens

Teen Bitten in Attempted Robbery on Subway

NYPD

Police are looking for a person they say punched and bit a 16-year-old girl on the subway in Long Island City on Monday in an attempt to snatch her cellphone.

Investigators say it was around 8:30 a.m. on the northbound platform at the 39th Avenue and 31 Street subway station when the suspect approached the 16-year-old. The suspect tried to take the victim’s phone, but when that didn't work, police say that person punched the 16-year-old in the mouth, pulled her hair and bit her hand. The suspect then took off. 

The teen suffered a large wound on her hand from the bite but was not hospitalized.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This article tagged under:

