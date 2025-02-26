Internet

Is Slack down? Company confirms issues with app functionality

By NBC New York Staff

Thousands of Slack users are reporting issues with the cloud-based messaging app that in many workplaces across the nation, according to reports submitted to Downdetector.

The platform, owned by Salesforce, acknowledged the issue on its website, saying there was an incident causing "trouble loading or using Slack".

On an update shared at 1:03 p.m. EST, the company said it was working to restore functionality to affected features, including sending messages, workflows, threads and other API-related features.

It is not clear what caused the incident or when the service will be restored to users.

