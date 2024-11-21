Those looking to access Reddit Thursday morning were met with no posts loading and pages timing out, leaving users confused for the second time in less than 24 hours.

The site, which has called itself the "front page of the internet," appeared to have gone down at some point mid-morning. According to the site DownDetector, there were nearly 80,000 reports of Reddit outages around 10 a.m.

Those looking to access Reddit were met with a stark white page, no posts loading.

Occasionally that would shift to a "page isn't working." There was no immediate explanation for the issue, which appeared to be resolved by about 10:40 a.m.

The website suffered a similar apparent outage on Thursday, though in that case, users got a message that read "upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure."

It appeared to be inaccessible for at least 45 minutes.