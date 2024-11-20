Is Reddit down? Possible outage has users looking for answers

Those looking to access Reddit Wednesday afternoon were met with an unfamiliar message, with no posts loading and leaving users confused.

The site, which has called itself the "front page of the internet," appeared to have gone down at some point in the afternoon. According to the site DownDetector, there had been more than 45,000 reports of Reddit outages just after 3:30 p.m.

Those looking to access Reddit were given a message that read "upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure."

Aside from the message on the site, there was no reason given for why the site was inaccessible. It still appeared to not be working as of 4:15 p.m.