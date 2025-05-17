FBI warns about AI scam using text messages and voicemails: What to watch for

The FBI is issuing a new warning about hackers sending text messages and voice mails using artificial intelligence in order to trick targets into handing over their personal information.

How does it work? Hackers will call or send a text claiming to be a senior government official, trying to get their target to respond. The messages start by trying to scare the person, according to an expert.

"Telling you that your Social Security account has been hacked. You owe money to a bank. The FBI is looking for you," said Lance Ulanoff, the editor-at-large for TechRadar.

If a person does respond, the hackers will look to get personal information, usually by asking to switch to a separate messaging platform.

"I often tell people that, especially when you receive like a voice phishing attack, don’t respond. Don’t act on what they’re telling you. Instead, go back to the source," Ulanoff said.

Ulanoff said the hackers will use AI tools to create a voice for the phony government official they created.

"You can recreate a voice in a matter of minutes with some of these tools. And that means not just recreating your own voice, but creating a voice based on someone else, like an official," said Ulanoff. "Just let it listen to a few of the phrases or maybe a few minutes of speech, and then what you end up with is a voice that you can use for your own ends. And this is what’s happening."

The malicious campaign has picked up speed since April, the FBI said.

In order to avoid becoming a victim, the FBI recommends:

Verifying the identity of the person making the phone call or sending the text

Closely examine the email address and phone number

Look for imperfections in any photo or video attachments, like distorted hands or feet

When in doubt, contact officials or the FBI

As for voicemails, Ulanoff has one thing to listen for.

"Sometimes there’s little glitches in the voices. There’s something they say that doesn’t sound right. The tone goes up and down. The pitch goes up and down," he said. "Don’t act immediately. You know, seconds are not going to matter. But what will matter is the difference between protecting yourself and not."

Ulanoff also noted that if it's the government saying they are looking to talk to you, it's best to look up a phone number online for the government official the person is claiming to be, then contact the official directly. He said the hackers are able to pull victims in "because they get scared."

As a general rule, never click on any links or download any attachments until the sender has been verified.