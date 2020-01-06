CES 2020 in Pictures

Gadgets slated for the kitchen to the bathroom seems to be the trend for this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. From the weird to the innovative, see some of the futuristic tech on display for 2020.
The Kohler Numi 2.0 smart toilet, part of Kohler's
smart bathroom collection, seen at a press event for CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The "intelligent" toilet has Amazon Alexa built-in and features seat-warming and warm-water cleansing, among other functions.
The Procter and Gamble Co. Charmin Rollbot seen at CES 2020’s press event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. P&G's self-balancing robot was built to bring a roll directly to the toilet for anyone who finds themselves with an empty tube and no replacement in sight.
Lumi by Pampers, a connect care system, is displayed during a press event for CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The device monitors a baby’s output through a connected app.
A Bartesian Inc. capsule cocktail machine pours out a cocktail during a press event for CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bartesian does not come with the base spirits for a cocktail, but does pack everything else into capsules for your preferred mixed drink.
A person wears a Safe-Tec Smart Helmet during CES Unveiled at the CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The smart helmet is a Bluetooth-enabled bone conduction speaker and microphone that also features LED strips and brake light for safety.
Flexible batteries as seen at the LiBest booth during a press event for a press event at CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The LiBest flexible battery – built to supplement bendable, wearable screens – was the
2020 honoree for the CES Innovation Awards.
“Reachy,” an interactive robot by Pollen Robotics, plays tic-tac-toe with attendees during a press event for a press event at CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A woman wears an Ambassador translation device developed by Waverly Labs Inc., during CES Unveiled at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The shared experience display (SED) dashboard of a Byton Ltd. M-Byte electric SUV seen at a press event for CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.