The Facebook privacy scandal has users demanding to see how much the social media giant knows about them and how they can limit the amount of data they're giving out.

The bad news is that your data may already be out in the wild and in the hands of third party advertisers.

The good news is that you can download a copy of your data and prevent its future spread in just a few clicks.

NBC News has tips for how to retrieve your data.