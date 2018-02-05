Amazon's Alexa is whooping with joy after an Eagles Super Bowl win.

Amazon's Alexa proved herself to be an Eagles fan this postseason.

The voice assistant said as much when asked Super Bowl questions after the Eagles beat the Vikings. And in recent days, she choked when she tried to say Tom Brady's name.

Now, she's celebrating with the rest of the Eagles fans.

Ask if she is happy that the Eagles won the Super Bowl and she says, "Woo hoo! I knew the Eagles would fly high. Congratulations to the Patriots for a great season, and big congratulations to the Eagles for their first Super Bowl win."