Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin among Trump cabinet picks subjected to swatting threats

Multiple members of the Trump transition and cabinet picks by the president-elect faced bomb threats and swatting incidents, three senior law enforcement officials tell NBC News.

The threats were not credible and no devices or physical threats were found, the officials tell NBC News News. Some of the threats came in over social media.

None of the threats involved protectees of the U.S. Secret Service, including President-elect Donald Trump or Vice President-elect JD Vance, according to the senior law enforcement officials.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who was nominated by Trump to become the United States Ambassador to the United Nations said she was targeted.

"This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence," her office said in a statement. "New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism."

In addition, former Rep. Lee Zeldin, Trump's pick for the Environment Protection Agency administrator, confirmed he had a threat against his home. Zeldin said in a statement there was a pipe bomb threat made.

"A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message. My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops," Zeldin said.

It's unclear which other Trump administration nominees were impacted.

The FBI said is aware of bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting the incoming administration and is working with law enforcement partners to investigate.

The Trump-Vance Transition released a statement: "Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting.' In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action."

The investigation into the threats is ongoing.