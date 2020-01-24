Suffolk County Police Make Arrest in 8-Year-Old’s Mystery Death

Suffolk County Police have made an arrest in the mysterious Jan. 17 death of an 8-year-old boy, authorities said on Friday.
Further details -- including who was arrested and what charges they face -- were not immediately available.
At the time of Thomas Valva's death, police said they were responding to reports of a boy who had fallen in the driveway of his Center Moriches home.
Suffolk County Police homicide detectives had been investigating his death since.
This is a developing story.
