Suffolk County Police Make Arrest in 8-Year-Old’s Mystery Death

Suffolk County Police have made an arrest in the mysterious Jan. 17 death of an 8-year-old boy, authorities said on Friday.

Further details -- including who was arrested and what charges they face -- were not immediately available.

At the time of Thomas Valva's death, police said they were responding to reports of a boy who had fallen in the driveway of his Center Moriches home.

Suffolk County Police homicide detectives had been investigating his death since.

This is a developing story.