Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police Make Arrest in 8-Year-Old’s Mystery Death

News 4 New York

Suffolk County Police have made an arrest in the mysterious Jan. 17 death of an 8-year-old boy, authorities said on Friday.

Further details -- including who was arrested and what charges they face -- were not immediately available.

At the time of Thomas Valva's death, police said they were responding to reports of a boy who had fallen in the driveway of his Center Moriches home.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Chinatown 50 mins ago

Historic Chinatown Building Goes Up in Wild Flames

Halsey 4 hours ago

Halsey Apologizes After Unintentionally Calling for Collapse of One World Trade Center

Suffolk County Police homicide detectives had been investigating his death since.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk County
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us