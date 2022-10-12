You Make the Call: Was it Roughing the Passer?

The NFL has a roughing the passer problem.

Questionable calls have been a prevalent theme in previous years, but perhaps the 2022 regular season is a bit more egregious than the rest.

Week 5 produced two of the most puzzling roughing the passer calls in recent NFL history. On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett was called for it after sacking Tom Brady, which essential derailed their chances of possibly winning the game.

Then just a day later on Monday Night Football, Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones was also issued a penalty for it after taking down Derek Carr, which had NFL Twitter enraged.

Only time will tell if these types of flags will continue, but for now, it's time to put on our referee caps and make the call on these five plays: Was it roughing the passer?

How many did you get right? Three of them were not called roughing the passer, but two of them were.

Being a referee is far from an easy job with plays taking mere seconds to unfold and decisions having to be made instantly, but the NFL has to improve its standards as the season moves along.

All images via Getty Images