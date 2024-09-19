Anthony Rizzo hit a tie-breaking double in the 10th inning and drove in both runs for New York as the Yankees clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Rizzo lined the first pitch of the inning from reliever Collin Snider (3-4) down the right-field line to score automatic runner Jasson Domínguez from second. Ian Hamilton held on in the bottom half after a bizarre base-running mistake by Julio Rodríguez.

The postseason berth is the 59th in franchise history for the Yankees, and their 25th playoff trip in 30 years. Assured at least an American League wild card, New York has made the playoffs six times in Aaron Boone’s seven seasons as manager.

“We’ve been through a lot already this year,” Boone said. “We understand it’s just a first step — but it’s an important one. We’re in the dance.”

The first AL team to wrap up a playoff spot, the Yankees moved five games ahead of second-place Baltimore in the AL East with 10 to play.

Seattle remained five games behind first-place Houston in the AL West and three back of Minnesota for the league's last wild card.

The Yankees managed only two hits against Seattle starter Bryce Miller, but Rizzo gave them an early lead with a single in the second for his first RBI since Sept. 2.

Miller struck out eight over six innings while issuing four walks (one intentional). After a bumpy first few innings, he worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third and retired the final 10 hitters he faced.

But the Seattle offense failed to push across a run against former Mariners pitcher Nestor Cortes, who allowed four hits and struck out six in six shutout innings.

“Our goal is to win the division,” Cortes said. “I knew how important it was today for us to clinch. Last year we didn't clinch, so having this opportunity to pitch in this game and be able to help out the guys to go out there and throw up zeros and win, it was everything for us today.”

Justin Turner tied the game at 1 with a homer in the eighth that handed Clay Holmes his 13th blown save this season, most in the majors. That equaled the club record held by Dave Righetti (1987) and Hall of Famer Goose Gossage (1983).

Cal Raleigh singled leading off the bottom of the 10th to send Rodríguez, the automatic runner, from second to third. But the Mariners' star was picked off after scampering into foul territory to dodge a flying bat that slipped out of the hands of Randy Arozarena on a strikeout, completing a strange double play.

“Kind of a freak scenario there at the end with the bat coming down there and just kind of a reactionary thing," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said. "It was a great ballgame on all fronts and a tough one to lose.”

Rodríguez explained that he assumed the play would be declared dead after the bat sailed out of Arozarena's hands, and he would be allowed to return to third base.

“I got away and turned my back to the field and I heard (third base coach) Manny (Acta) yelling, ‘Get back to third.’ That’s when I got back to third,'” Rodriguez said. “Honestly, at that moment I wasn’t really thinking about the game, just trying to get away from the bat coming at me.”

Turner then struck out to end it.

Hamilton earned his third career save and first this year. Luke Weaver (6-3) fanned four in 1 2/3 hitless innings for the win.

Mariners pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts, while Yankees pitchers struck out 14 batters.