Yankees Outfielder Granted Restraining Order Against Fan

What to Know

  • A Bronx Supreme Court judge granted a protective order for Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner against a fan
  • Gardner, 36, filed the request last week against Gina Devasahayam and said in court documents she has "harassed and menaced" him and his family, The New York Post reported
  • Devasahayam, 46, told The Post outside the courtroom that they met on social media

A Bronx Supreme Court judge granted a protective order for Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner against a fan.

Gardner, 36, filed the request last week against Gina Devasahayam and said in court documents she has "harassed and menaced" him and his family, The New York Post reported.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Eddie McShan said he granted the request Monday because of "the possibility of injury."

Gardner has told the court that Devasahayam believes they have some sort of relationship, but he says they have never met in person.

Devasahayam, 46, told The Post outside the courtroom that they met on social media.

The judge gave Devasahayam until Thursday to offer evidence to alter the ruling.

This article tagged under:

sportsMLBYankeesBrett Gardnerfan
