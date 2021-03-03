Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Getting Pacemaker, to Take Leave of Absence

Yankees manager Aaron Boone will take a leave of absence from the team to have a pacemaker implanted.

The team said Boone, who turns 48 next week, will have surgery later Wednesday.

Boone, who had heart surgery in 2009, said in a statement that he's been having issues including light-headedness and shortness of breath for a few weeks.

Testing turned up a low heart rate, leading to the need for the pacemaker, he added.

Statement from Manager Aaron Boone pic.twitter.com/fbCwUrwNd6 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 3, 2021

Boone is entering his fourth season as the Yankees' manager.