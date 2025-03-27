Yankees lineup for Opening Day 2025: See who is starting in opener vs. Brewers

Baseball fans, the long wait is finally over.

After a long winter and an eventful offseason, we've reached Opening Day.

For the New York Yankees, it marks the start of their quest to not only defend their American League pennant, but perhaps make it over the hump and claim their first World Series title since 2009.

That journey begins Thursday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Who is starting on Opening Day for the Bombers? Here is manager Aaron Boone's lineup:

Austin Wells - C Aaron Judge - RF Cody Bellinger - CF Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Jazz Chisholm Jr. - 2B Jasson Dominguez - LF Anthony Volpe - SS Ben Rice - DH Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B

The Yankees' starting pitcher for Opening Day is Carol Rodón. After an injury-prone and lackluster start to his tenure in New York in 2023, the left-handed Rodón rebounded well in 2024, going 16-9 with an ERA of 3.96. The 32-year-old struck out 195 batters in 175 innings.

Rodón gets the nod for the Yankees, but he was not supposed to be the Opening Day starter entering spring training. That honor was slated for ace Gerrit Cole, but the 34-year-old right-hander will miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in mid-March.

Cole had experienced discomfort following his second spring training outing, and had the surgery after getting evaluated by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers' head team physician.

So who else made the Opening Day roster for the Yankees? One notable player is J.C. Escarra. While backup catchers generally don't make headlines, video of the career minor leaguer's emotional phone call with his mother after he got word he made the team went viral at the end of spring training.

Here's the full list:

Pitchers:

Carlos Carrasco

Fernando Cruz

Max Fried

Yoendrys Gómex

Brent Headrick

Tim Hill

Mark Leiter Jr.

Carlos Rodón

Marcus Stroman

Will Warren

Luke Weaver

Devin Williams

Ryan Yarbrough

Catchers:

J.C. Escarra

Austin Wells

Infielders:

Paul Goldschmidt

Oswald Peraza

Anthony Volpe

Outfielders:

Jasson Dominguez

Trent Grisham

Aaron Judge

Utility:

Cody Bellinger

Oswaldo Cabrera

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Pablo Reyes

Ben Rice

What time does the Yankees Opening Day game begin?

Yankees Opening Day pregame ceremonies will begin at 2:30 p.m.

First pitch between the Yankees and the Brewers is set for 3:05 p.m.

Who will throw out the first pitch at Yankees Opening Day?

Five-time World Series champion Andy Pettitte will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Who will sing the national anthem at Opening Day at Yankee Stadium?

Tony-nominated actress Betsy Wolfe, who recently starred in "& Juliet" in the role of Anne Hathaway, will sing the national anthem.

What channel is the Yankees home opener on?

Fans can watch the Yankees home opener on ESPN, where it will be nationally televised.