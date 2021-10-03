New York Yankees

Gio Urshela Makes Spectacular Catch, Falls Down Steps Into Rays' Dugout

Urshela held on for an incredible catch in the Yankees' final game of the season

USA Today Sports

It's been over 17 years since Derek Jeter famously dove into the stands after making a running catch at Yankee Stadium.

On Sunday, current Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela channeled his inner Jeter with perhaps an even more impressive grab.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows popped a ball in foul ground just in front of the Rays' dugout. Urshela -- who was the closest infielder due to the shift -- sprinted over, caught the ball while running full speed and then tumbled into the dugout on his next step.

After it was ruled that he hung onto the ball, there was concern for Urshela's health. Yankees trainers came quickly across the field into Tampa Bay's dugout to tend to Urshela. He remained in the game, taking the field at shortstop in the seventh inning with the game tied 0-0.

