Yankees vs. Dodgers: Who are the starting pitchers for World Series Game 4?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are seeking the sweep of the New York Yankees in the World Series. To pull that off, the Dodgers will have to win a bullpen game Tuesday night.

RHP Ben Casparius (2-0, 2,16 ERA) will get the start in a bullpen game for the Los Angeles Dodgers while RHP Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees.

Who is the starting pitcher for the Yankees in Game 3?

Luis Gil will get the start for the New York Yankees in his second start of the postseason.

Gil has a 0-0 record in the 2024 postseason with a 4.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts.

Imagn Images Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Who is the starting pitcher for the Dodgers in Game 3?

Ben Casparius (2-0, 2,16 ERA in the regular season) will take the ball for the Dodgers at the start of the team's first bullpen game of the World Series.

He's 1-0 this postseason with a 0.00 ERA in three games with four strikeouts.