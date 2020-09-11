Yankees and Mets Wear NYPD, FDNY Hats and 9/11 Patch to Honor First Responders

Both of New York City's baseball teams will be honoring first responders in their games on Friday.

Both the Yankees and the Mets said their players would don FDNY and NYPD hats for their games as a tribute to both departments, and to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

The Yankees said all players and coaches would wear the NYPD or FDNY hats during both games of their double header against the Baltimore Orioles. The Mets would do the same for their night game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It's something that Mets slugger Pete Alonso has pushed for since joining the team, and has tried to get Major League Baseball to approve.

"I love this city, I love everything that New York has to offer. I just want to recognize everybody who stepped up for us and rose to the occasion," Alonso said. "Not just on that day, every day after that."

The move is a bit of a throwback to the first sporting event played after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, in which Mets players and coaches sported hats of the emergency services departments. One of those players included catcher Mike Piazza, whose late-game home run to give the Mets the lead is considered one of the most iconic sports moments in the city's history.

It's also a bit of a change from previous years. In 2011, the Mets sought to wear the hats on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, but MLB rejected the idea due to a rule regarding uniform consistency for all teams across the league.