sports

Yankees Acquire Veteran Catcher Brantly From Giants for $1

Rob Brantley #76 of the San Francisco Giants catches against the Chicago White Sox on February 25, 2020.
Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have acquired catcher Rob Brantly from the San Francisco Giants.

The Yankees paid only $1 for Brantly in the deal announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Brantly, a career .228 hitter in six seasons, had no hits in three at-bats in his only game with the Giants this season. He also appeared in only one game in 2019, with Philadelphia.

Local

COVID-19 28 mins ago

Syracuse Investigating Reference to ‘Wuhan Flu' on Syllabus

Coronavirus 2 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested Months After Fraud Charges Over Fake Pizza Orders Throughout NJ

Brantly provides catching depth for the Yankees and will report to the team's alternate training site.

Brantley made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2013. He played for the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and 2017. He was with the Giants this spring as a non-roster invitee. He was designated for assignment on July 28 and assigned to the Giants' alternate site on Aug. 1.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

sportsYankees
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us