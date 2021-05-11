Yankees

Yankees 3B Coach Phil Nevin Tests Positive for COVID After Being Vaccinated

Phil Nevin
Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's game in Tampa Bay Tuesday evening, the team confirmed.

Nevin had been vaccinated before testing positive. Manager Aaron Boone said that there were other coaches who had been tested, but their results were still pending. Boone said that Tuesday night's game would still be played, with another coach taking Nevin's place and other coaches not being on the bench.

He also said he would be wearing a mask while on the bench in tonight's game.

There were reports from MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman that as many as five coaches tested positive, but Boone did not say any other results had been confirmed yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

