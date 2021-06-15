New York Yankees

Yankee Stadium to Resume 100 Percent Capacity on Friday

Yankee Stadium
The New York Yankees will resume 100 percent capacity at Yankee Stadium starting with Friday night’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics.

The team made the announcement in a Tuesday evening Twitter post, hours after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that most of the remaining COVID restrictions in the state would be lifted immediately, as the state eclipsed the 70 percent vaccination threshold.

The team said that it got approval from the city and the state to go ahead with full capacity crowds once again.

More than half the 30 MLB teams have announced plans to resume full capacity.

Only Texas began this season at 100 percent after fans weren’t permitted during the shortened 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus.

