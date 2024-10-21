World Series

Tickets are how much? World Series seat prices are soaring

Hope you saved your money, because tickets aren't cheap

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The matchup between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers has fans clamoring for World Series tickets, and that means prices are soaring.

The morning after the Dodgers trounced the New York Mets and earned their spot in the Fall Classic, tickets for the World Series were going for at least $1,000, depending on the game.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday, Oct. 25, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. According to SeatGeek, the cheapest single ticket goes for $1,034.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Game 2 of the series stays in Los Angeles for the following night, Saturday, Oct. 26, where tickets actually jumped a couple hundred dollars. The cheapest single tickets runs for $1,209.

The next three games of the World Series will be in New York, if the series makes it to a fifth game. The cheapest ticket for Game 3 is $1,385; Game 4 is $1,110; Game 5 is also $1,110.

Although Game 6 and Game 7 are not guaranteed, those matchups have some of the priciest seats. Game 6, which is back in Los Angeles, goes for $1,359 and Game 7 has the cheapest ticket at $1,297.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

And to be clear, all of those "cheap" tickets are for the so-called nosebleed seats.

News

WNBA

NY Liberty Parade 2024 details revealed! Date, start time, route and more

news

Trump sued by Central Park Five for defamation over claims made during Harris debate

Some of the most expensive tickets in the stadiums are down behind home plate. On Friday, Dodger Stadium tickets behind home plate were selling for between $15,000 and $20,000

Yankees vs. Dodgers: When is World Series Game 1? See schedule, TV channel

This article tagged under:

World Series
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us