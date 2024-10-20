When does the World Series start?: Schedule, TV channel, what to know

After beating the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the ALCS, the New York Yankees are headed to their first World Series since 2009, when the Bronx Bombers last were champions.

Now the Yankees wait to see who will be their opponents: the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Mets. Will it be a "Subway Series" for the first time since 2000?

Here's what you need to know about the World Series while the Yankees await the results of the NLCS.

When will the World Series start in 2024?

The 2024 World Series will begin on Friday, Oct. 25.

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

Your 2024 American League Champions: The New York Yankees. pic.twitter.com/BxoAH6LPFY — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 20, 2024

What is the World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be:

Friday, Oct. 25

Saturday, Oct. 26

Monday, Oct. 28

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Wednesday, Oct. 30 (*if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 1 (*if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 2 (*if necessary)

Which teams are playing in the 2024 World Series?

The World Series will be between the New York Yankees and either the New York Mets for a "Subway Series" or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both Los Angeles and the Mets are still competing in the National League Championship Series for the NL pennant.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Where will the World Series games be played?

The team with the best regular season record gets home field advantage in the World Series, meaning they get Games 1 and 2 at home, along with a potential Games 6 and 7. The other team gets Games 3, and a possible Games 4 and 5 at home.

Because the Dodgers had a better regular season record than the Yankees, if the Dodgers make the World Series, Games 1, 2 and possibly 6 and 7 would be at Dodger Stadium, while Games 3 and a potential Games 4 and 5 would be at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees had a better record than the Mets so if the Mets make the World Series, Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 would be at Yankee Stadium and Games 3, 4 and 5 would be at Citi Field.