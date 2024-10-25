Yankees and Dodgers unveil World Series rosters: Who didn't make the cut?

The Yankees and Dodgers have released their 26-man World Series rosters.
Nestor Cortes is on the World Series roster for the Yankees in a return from the injured list that had him off the mound for around a month. John Berti is a notable absence from the roster for the Yankees.
Alex Vesia, Miguel Rojas and Brusdar Graterol all are on the Dodgers roster after missing out on the NLCS. One notable missing player from the Dodgers roster is relief pitcher Evan Phillips, who has been dealing with arm fatigue, according to LA Times reporter Jack Harris.
Here are the full World Series rosters for the Yankees and Dodgers.
Yankees World Series roster
Pitchers
- Gerrit Cole
- Nestor Cortes
- Jake Cousins
- Luis Gil
- Tim Hill
- Clay Holmes
- Tommy Kahnle
- Mark Leiter Jr.
- Tim Mayza
- Carlos Rodón
- Clarke Schmidt
- Marcus Stroman
- Luke Weaver
Catchers
- Jose Trevino
- Austin Wells
Infielders
- Anthony Rizzo
- Gleyber Torres
- Anthony Volpe
Outfields
- Jasson Domínguez
- Trent Grisham
- Aaron Judge
- Juan Soto
- Giancarlo Stanton
- Alex Verdugo
Utility
- Oswaldo Cabrera
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Our 2024 #WorldSeries Roster. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/3WSe77iSRx— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 25, 2024
Dodgers World Series roster
Pitchers
- Anthony Banda
- Ryan Brasier
- Walker Buehler
- Ben Casparius
- Jack Flaherty
- Brusdar Graterol
- Brent Honeywell
- Daniel Hudson
- Landon Knack
- Michael Kopech
- Blake Treinen
- Alex Vesia
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Designated Hitter
- Shohei Ohtani
Catchers
- Austin Barnes
- Will Smith
Infielders
- Freddie Freeman
- Gavin Lux
- Max Muncy
- Miguel Rojas
Outfields
- Teoscar Hernández
- Andy Pages
Infielders/Outfielders
- Mookie Betts
- Tommy Edman
- Kiké Hernández
- Chris Taylor
Here's your 26-man roster for the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/Mhz5nbHsdm— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 25, 2024
When is World Series Game 1?
Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT
What is the full World Series schedule?
The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):
- Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m.
- Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.
- Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.
- Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
- Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
- Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
How can I watch the World Series?
The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.
Where will the World Series games be played?
- Game 1: Dodger Stadium
- Game 2: Dodger Stadium
- Game 3: Yankee Stadium
- Game 4: Yankee Stadium
- Game 5: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
- Game 6: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
- Game 7: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)