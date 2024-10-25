Yankees and Dodgers unveil World Series rosters: Who didn't make the cut?

The Yankees and Dodgers have released their 26-man World Series rosters.

Nestor Cortes is on the World Series roster for the Yankees in a return from the injured list that had him off the mound for around a month. John Berti is a notable absence from the roster for the Yankees.

Alex Vesia, Miguel Rojas and Brusdar Graterol all are on the Dodgers roster after missing out on the NLCS. One notable missing player from the Dodgers roster is relief pitcher Evan Phillips, who has been dealing with arm fatigue, according to LA Times reporter Jack Harris.

Here are the full World Series rosters for the Yankees and Dodgers.

Yankees World Series roster

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole

Nestor Cortes

Jake Cousins

Luis Gil

Tim Hill

Clay Holmes

Tommy Kahnle

Mark Leiter Jr.

Tim Mayza

Carlos Rodón

Clarke Schmidt

Marcus Stroman

Luke Weaver

Catchers

Jose Trevino

Austin Wells

Infielders

Anthony Rizzo

Gleyber Torres

Anthony Volpe

Outfields

Jasson Domínguez

Trent Grisham

Aaron Judge

Juan Soto

Giancarlo Stanton

Alex Verdugo

Utility

Oswaldo Cabrera

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Dodgers World Series roster

Pitchers

Anthony Banda

Ryan Brasier

Walker Buehler

Ben Casparius

Jack Flaherty

Brusdar Graterol

Brent Honeywell

Daniel Hudson

Landon Knack

Michael Kopech

Blake Treinen

Alex Vesia

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani

Catchers

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders

Freddie Freeman

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Miguel Rojas

Outfields

Teoscar Hernández

Andy Pages

Infielders/Outfielders

Mookie Betts

Tommy Edman

Kiké Hernández

Chris Taylor

When is World Series Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

Where will the World Series games be played?