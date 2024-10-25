World Series

Yankees and Dodgers unveil World Series rosters: Who didn't make the cut?

There are several players whose presence was a question until the last minute as they recovered from injuries on the two World Series teams

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Yankees and Dodgers have released their 26-man World Series rosters.

Nestor Cortes is on the World Series roster for the Yankees in a return from the injured list that had him off the mound for around a month. John Berti is a notable absence from the roster for the Yankees.

Alex Vesia, Miguel Rojas and Brusdar Graterol all are on the Dodgers roster after missing out on the NLCS. One notable missing player from the Dodgers roster is relief pitcher Evan Phillips, who has been dealing with arm fatigue, according to LA Times reporter Jack Harris.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Here are the full World Series rosters for the Yankees and Dodgers.

Yankees World Series roster

Pitchers

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Gerrit Cole
  • Nestor Cortes
  • Jake Cousins
  • Luis Gil
  • Tim Hill
  • Clay Holmes
  • Tommy Kahnle
  • Mark Leiter Jr.
  • Tim Mayza
  • Carlos Rodón
  • Clarke Schmidt
  • Marcus Stroman
  • Luke Weaver

Catchers

  • Jose Trevino
  • Austin Wells

Infielders

  • Anthony Rizzo
  • Gleyber Torres
  • Anthony Volpe

Outfields

  • Jasson Domínguez
  • Trent Grisham
  • Aaron Judge
  • Juan Soto
  • Giancarlo Stanton
  • Alex Verdugo

Utility

  • Oswaldo Cabrera
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Sports

World Series 36 mins ago

Breaking down the Yankees' and Dodgers' World Series rosters

World Series 1 hour ago

Yankees World Series star Johnny Damon on the keys to win against LA Dodgers

Dodgers World Series roster

Pitchers

  • Anthony Banda
  • Ryan Brasier
  • Walker Buehler
  • Ben Casparius
  • Jack Flaherty
  • Brusdar Graterol
  • Brent Honeywell
  • Daniel Hudson
  • Landon Knack
  • Michael Kopech
  • Blake Treinen
  • Alex Vesia
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Designated Hitter

  • Shohei Ohtani

Catchers

  • Austin Barnes
  • Will Smith

Infielders

  • Freddie Freeman
  • Gavin Lux
  • Max Muncy
  • Miguel Rojas

Outfields

  • Teoscar Hernández
  • Andy Pages

Infielders/Outfielders

  • Mookie Betts
  • Tommy Edman
  • Kiké Hernández
  • Chris Taylor

When is World Series Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

Where will the World Series games be played?

  • Game 1: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

This article tagged under:

World Series
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us