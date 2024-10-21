World Series

World Series odds 2024: Who has advantage between Yankees, Dodgers?

Who is likely to win the World Series? The odds have one team at a slight advantage

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

We're in the home stretch, folks.

After months of speculation and predictions, and a couple of nail-biting series, the teams have been set for the 2024 World Series.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic starts on Friday, Oct. 25, between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The Dodgers claimed their spot in the series after delivering a crushing defeat to the New York Mets on Sunday night in Game 6 of the NLCS. Their World Series opponent had already been decided after the Yankees took down the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS in just five games.

Should the Yankees pull off victory, it would be there first World Series win since 2009. The Dodgers, meanwhile, tasted glory only a few years ago when they won the World Series in 2020.

This is the 12th time the two powerhouse teams have faced off in the World Series, but their last meeting in the Fall Classic was all the way back in 1981.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Needless to say, there's a lot on the line.

News

WNBA 3 hours ago

When is ticker-tape parade for NY Liberty? Full details expected today

news 34 mins ago

Trump sued by Central Park Five for defamation over claims made during Harris debate

The odds to win have already been released, and the Los Angeles team is at a slight advantage, according to BetMGM. Let's take a look:

Odds to win World Series

(As of Monday, Oct. 21, at 10:16 a.m.)

  • New York Yankees (+110)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers (-130)

World Series Game 1

  • Spread: Dodgers (-1.5)
  • Moneyline: Dodgers (-130), Yankees (+110)
  • Over/Under: 8

World Series Schedule

  • Game 1, Friday, Oct. 25: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 26: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3, Monday, Oct. 28: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 29: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 30: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 6, Friday, Nov. 1: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 7, Saturday, Nov. 2: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

This article tagged under:

World SeriesNew York YankeesLos Angeles Dodgers
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us