World Series Game 2 start time: What to know ahead of Yankees vs. Dodgers

After a stunning walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the tenth inning Friday night by Freddie Freeman to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the World Series, the New York Yankees are looking to even the score Saturday night before returning to the Bronx.

Carlos Rodón will get the Game 2 to start for the Yankees as the Los Angeles Dodgers turn to ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

So when does Game 2 begin?

Game 2 will be played at Dodger Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

When does the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series start?

Game 2 of the World Series is set for Saturday, Oct. 26.

What is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule?

Here's a full look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 2: Yankees at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 26, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Yankees at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 26, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

How many games are in the Word Series?

The championship round of the MLB playoffs is best of seven.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Who has home field in the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series?

The Dodgers had a better regular-season record (98-64) than the Yankees (94-68), giving Los Angeles home-field advantage in the World Series.

What TV channel is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series on?

All World Series games will air on Fox.

How to stream the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series live online

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.