World Series Game 1 lineups: See the full starting lineups for the Dodgers and Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have unveiled their starting lineups for Game 1 of the World Series.

They are star-studded lineups led by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto with the Yankees and Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts on the Dodgers.

Here are the full Game 1 lineups:

New York Yankees Game 1 starting lineup

Gleyber Torres 2B Juan Soto RF Aaron Judge CF Giancarlo Stanton DH Jazz Chisholm Jr. 3B Anthony Rizzo 1B Anthony Volpe SS Austin Wells C Alex Verdugo LF

Pitching: Gerrit Cole

Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 starting lineup

Shohei Ohtani DH Mookie Betts RF Freddie Freeman 1B Teoscar Hernández LF Max Muncy 3B Kiké Hernández CF Will Smith C Gavin Lux 2B Tommy Edman SS

Pitching: Jack Flaherty

When is World Series Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

Where will the World Series games be played?