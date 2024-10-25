World Series Game 1 lineups: See the full starting lineups for the Dodgers and Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have unveiled their starting lineups for Game 1 of the World Series.
They are star-studded lineups led by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto with the Yankees and Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts on the Dodgers.
Here are the full Game 1 lineups:
New York Yankees Game 1 starting lineup
- Gleyber Torres 2B
- Juan Soto RF
- Aaron Judge CF
- Giancarlo Stanton DH
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. 3B
- Anthony Rizzo 1B
- Anthony Volpe SS
- Austin Wells C
- Alex Verdugo LF
Pitching: Gerrit Cole
Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 starting lineup
- Shohei Ohtani DH
- Mookie Betts RF
- Freddie Freeman 1B
- Teoscar Hernández LF
- Max Muncy 3B
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Will Smith C
- Gavin Lux 2B
- Tommy Edman SS
Pitching: Jack Flaherty
When is World Series Game 1?
Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT
What is the full World Series schedule?
The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):
- Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m.
- Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.
- Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.
- Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
- Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
- Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
How can I watch the World Series?
The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.
Where will the World Series games be played?
- Game 1: Dodger Stadium
- Game 2: Dodger Stadium
- Game 3: Yankee Stadium
- Game 4: Yankee Stadium
- Game 5: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
- Game 6: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
- Game 7: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)