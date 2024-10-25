World Series

World Series Game 1 lineups: See the full starting lineups for the Dodgers and Yankees

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have unveiled their starting lineups for Game 1 of the World Series.

They are star-studded lineups led by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto with the Yankees and Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts on the Dodgers.

Here are the full Game 1 lineups:

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

New York Yankees Game 1 starting lineup

  1. Gleyber Torres 2B
  2. Juan Soto RF
  3. Aaron Judge CF
  4. Giancarlo Stanton DH
  5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 3B
  6. Anthony Rizzo 1B
  7. Anthony Volpe SS
  8. Austin Wells C
  9. Alex Verdugo LF

Pitching: Gerrit Cole

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 starting lineup

  1. Shohei Ohtani DH
  2. Mookie Betts RF
  3. Freddie Freeman 1B
  4. Teoscar Hernández LF
  5. Max Muncy 3B
  6. Kiké Hernández CF
  7. Will Smith C
  8. Gavin Lux 2B
  9. Tommy Edman SS

Pitching: Jack Flaherty

Local

Connecticut 3 hours ago

Big changes coming to I-95 in Connecticut to cut down on traffic jams: What to know

World Series 2 hours ago

Free World Series watch parties to be held at World Trade Center

When is World Series Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

Where will the World Series games be played?

  • Game 1: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

This article tagged under:

World Series
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us