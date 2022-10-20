World Cup Soccer Kicks Off 30 Days From Now in Qatar

The countdown is on. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar -- more than a decade in the making -- is officially underway in 30 days.

We’re taking a look at some pictures and videos of the event in anticipation of the opening kickoff. We’ve got all the information you need to learn about Qatar, the history of the World Cup and what to expect from the competition.

Countdown to kickoff

The World Cup is officially 30 days away as demonstrated by the official countdown clock in Doha.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The clock -- which was unveiled on Nov. 21 of last year -- is based at the Doha Corniche, a waterfront promenade that stretches seven kilometers along the capital city. It’s surrounded by flags of each of the 32 participating countries.

Look back at FIFA

FIFA is one of the most prestigious sports federations in the world. Founded 118 years ago, it continues to host numerous tournaments and events aimed at expanding competitive opportunities and serving as a governing body throughout soccer -- most notably, the World Cup.

Known as one of the most prestigious international sports organizations, the Federation Internationale de Football Association is made up of 209 members and was founded in 1904.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino is in his sixth year as president of the federation. He’s enjoyed a storied rise throughout sports and will be front and center in Qatar come November.

Gianni Infantino is the current president of the Federation Internationale de Football Association

World Cup Trophy

The World Cup trophy is considered the most valuable trophy in the world. It has a rich history that includes two heists – the second of which it was never recovered from -- and has since been placed under tight security at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. Every four years, however, the trophy gears up for an international trip of its own.

The FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, so all eyes will be on the winner when they hoist up the World Cup Trophy. Here’s everything you need to know.

Trophy tour continues through North America

The trophy left Switzerland for South Korea in late August and has since continued its journey, most recently landing in Mexico on Saturday. It’s scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, followed by one-day visits to Dallas, New York and Toronto.

For the first time ever, the trophy tour will include a stop in each of the 32 qualifying countries, with the hope of making it to all 211 member associations by 2030.

World cup song

Nothing can top Shakira’s Waka Waka from the 2014 World Cup in South Africa, but the jams are back in Qatar, headlined by “Hayya Hayya (Better Together).”

At NBC, Colombian star Camilo premiered “Aeropuerto,” the official song for the Telemundo broadcast.

The Colombian singer explains the role the World Cup and soccer have played in his family and country.

Climate of Qatar

In the more than a decade since Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup, FIFA continued to be plagued with questions about the desert climate. With summer temperatures averaging 100 degrees Fahrenheit, tournament organizers were forced to move the event into the winter, when the average temperature is expected to drop nearly 20 degrees.

The FIFA 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar at the Lusail Stadium. It is the first time that the sporting event will be held in an Arabic country.

Doha

Qatar has emerged as a true melting pot in the 21st century with less than 15% of the population being Qatar nationals. Additionally, around 80% of the country's 2.8 million people live in the capital city of Doha.

The population of Qatar surged 13.2% in the past year, in part due to an influx of overseas workers.

Migrant Workers

Since awarding Qatar the 2022 World Cup 12 years ago, FIFA has come under considerable scrutiny for allegations of bribery and corruption. The controversies surrounding this World Cup have only continued to pile up; among them is evidence of human rights violations toward migrant workers -- nearly 2 million of which arrived primarily from Africa and Asia.

Amnesty International reported that Qatar is guilty of “exploitation” and abusing workers through “worked labor, unpaid wages and excessive working hours.” In early 2021, the Guardian reported that more than 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the winning bid was announced in 2010.

Several players and countries have condemned the treatment of migrant workers with several European countries sending officials to Qatar to oversee the construction and ensure that safety measures are followed. Denmark recently unveiled their third jersey -- an all-black kit designed to honor the migrant workers who died in the leadup to the tournament.

Skyscrapers

Qatar’s rapid economic development over the past three decades has transformed the country from a fishing center to a natural gas hub, becoming one of the world’s richest countries in the process. With that transformation came a burgeoning skyline complete with countless towers. Many of those skyscrapers are getting in the spirit for the World Cup, donning banners with Qatari football players.

Education City Stadium

The 40,000 seat stadium is 4.3 miles from Doha’s city center and known for its sustainability properties.

Education City Stadium is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

Stadium 974

The stadium, also located in Doha, is the first-ever temporary stadium used in a World Cup. Made of shipping containers, it will be deconstructed following the tournament and converted into a waterfront property.

Stadium 974 is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

Lusail Stadium

At 80,000 seats, the Lusail Stadium is the largest in Qatar and will be on full display for the final match.

Lusail Stadium is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

Al Janoub Stadium

Located just south of Doha, the Al Janoub Stadium can house up to 40,000 people. While it also features groundbreaking sustainability measures, one of the biggest attractions of this stadium is the seating arrangement that’s designed to look like waves.

Al Janoub Stadium is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

Ahmad Bin Ali

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is scheduled to host seven matches, including the United States tournament opener against Wales.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

Khalifa International Stadium

Originally built in 1976, Khalifa International Stadium underwent a major remodel ahead of the World Cup. The stadium now includes advanced cooling technologies and a canopy to protect fans from the weather. Boarding the stadium is Aspire Tower, a skyscraper hotel that is currently the tallest building in all of Qatar.

Khalifa International Stadium is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

Al Thumama Stadium

The Al Thumama Stadium design is inspired by ghafiyas, a popular hat worn by men in the Middle East.

Al Thumama Stadium is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

Al Bayt Stadium

Qatar and Ecuador will kick off competition at the Al Bayt Stadium in exactly one month.

Al Bayt Stadium is one of eight venues that will be hosting World Cup matches in Qatar.

Trip down memory lane

The World of Football exhibit debuted this month at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. The exhibit runs through March and features jerseys, cleats, gameballs and countless other memorabilia used throughout the game’s history.

Fan village

Tournament organizers are offering a fan village with cabins that sleep up to two people. The village is located within walking distance to public transit and within six miles of all the stadium. They also claim to offer amenities such as concessions, housekeeping and 24/7 guest services.

Operation World Cup Shield

Turkish land and naval forces arrived in Qatar on Wednesday as part of a partnership between the countries to provide increased security. Dubbed Operation World Cup Shield, the Turkish military forces are tasked with supporting Qatar by protecting “stadiums, hotels and national delegations.”

Despite being separated by roughly 2,000 miles, the two countries are close allies.

Pandas

China gifted Qatar two giant pandas earlier this week, in recognition for their efforts to host the World Cup. The only catch? China isn’t competing.

China failed to qualify for the World Cup for a fifth-straight time, but that doesn’t sour the relationship between these two economic giants. The two countries have reportedly partnered together for some of the construction and China remains one of the main consumers of Qatar’s natural gas.

La’eeb

Less than a year after Bing Dwen Dwen captured hearts in Beijing, Qatar is rolling out its own mascot -- La’eeb. Named after the Arabic word meaning super-skilled player, La’eeb is reportedly from the “mascot-verse.” World Cup organizers have invited fans to debate what the amorphous figure reminds them most of.

Group of death

The group of death is a football term dating back to the 1970s, used to describe a particularly competitive group in pool play that typically results in one really good team not advancing.

The toughest pool of teams in the World Cup tournament is sometimes called the Group of Death. Here’s why.

U.S. Men’s National Team record at the World Cup

The American trophy cabinet is looking incredibly sparse. Not only has the U.S. never won a World Cup, but they’ve never even made the finals. In fact, their best finish -- 3rd place -- came 92 years ago at the inaugural World Cup.

The young American core will look to turn their luck this year, before gearing up to host the 2026 tournament stateside.

Here’s everything you need to know about the performance of the United States men's national soccer team in the World Cup.

Youngest team on the field

Speaking of that young American core … U.S. soccer reports that they’re fielding the youngest team in Qatar … by more than a year and a half.

Throughout 14 qualifying matches, the average age for the U.S. squad was just over 24 years old, with the starting nine coming in at 23.82. For perspective, the average age of the other 31 qualifying teams’ starting unit was 27.5 years old.

World Cup broadcaster Andrés Cantor shares this thoughts on the U.S. Men's National Team's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and identifies one player he thinks could make all the difference for the red, white and blue.

Jersey swaps

Jersey swaps were popularized in the NBA and NFL, but they got their start on the pitch nearly 100 years ago.

How did the long-time soccer ritual of exchanging jerseys get its start? Here’s everything you need to know about the jersey swap tradition.

German armband

One of the other major human rights concerns heading into the 2022 World Cup is Qatar’s policy toward the LGBTQ community. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, punishable for up to three years. While Qatari officials repeatedly claim that LGBT fans are welcome for the World Cup, many players and spectators have called upon the government to create wide-sweeping change.

Spearheaded by the Dutch football federation, ten European teams -- including Germany, featured below -- pledged to wear captains’ armbands featuring the phrase “One Love” with a rainbow heart in the middle.

Panini stickers

Panini booklets are back, featuring legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronald for likely the last time. Unlike Messi, Ronaldo has yet to confirm whether or not he will try to compete at the 2026 World Cup, but in the meantime fans can enjoy collecting stickers for the iconic magazines. The album features all 18 players for each of the 32 teams, coming out to a total of 670 possible stickers.

The Panini Group, an Italian company that specializes in collectables such as comics and trading cards, has become synonymous with the World Cup since forging a partnership with FIFA in 1970.

Football and thanksgiving

With the unique schedule change for the World Cup, comes more opportunities to celebrate football in all its forms.

In sticking with tradition, three NFL games will headline the fourth Thursday in November. Meanwhile, halfway across the world, eight teams will square off in Qatar.

Telemundo Deportes President Ray Warren talks about merging audiences of football and fútbol, and how Telemundo Deportes hopes to accomplish that on Thanksgiving with the NFL and FIFA World Cup.