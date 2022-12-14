World Cup Twitter Erupts After France Defeats Morocco to Advance to Final Game

France is heading to the World Cup Final ... again.

The reigning champions have booked their tickets to the Final game after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday.

It all started with the opening goal that came at the fifth minute on the pitch when French left back Theo Hernandez took the ball on the half-volley and smashed it past goaltender Yassine Bounou to put Les Bleus on top 1-0 over Morocco.

The second goal of the clash came late in the second half when Randal Kolo Muani tapped one home to give the defending champs a 2-0 lead in the 79th minute. It was the 24-year-old's first international goal.

The UEFA Champions League immediately took to Twitter and gave Kolo Muani a shoutout.

First touch, first international goal! Randal Kolo Muani 😉 pic.twitter.com/DvmKLSCPoX — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2022

With France heading to its fourth World Cup Finals, fans immediately took to social media to celebrate the win.

France are so good defensively that it feels like Morocco need something special to score. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 14, 2022

https://twitter.com/scrpente/status/1603129516548825092

How it feels when your country is up in a #FIFAWorldCup semifinal 😛 #FRA pic.twitter.com/vW1NC5mbdl — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 14, 2022

Damn France, y’all started the match and immediately chose pic.twitter.com/HfuVIwHkxM — Papi_Behr 🇨🇺 (@Papi_Behr) December 14, 2022

If France win on Sunday they will go down as one of best international sides in history #WorldCup — Jonno (@JonnoJ78538890) December 14, 2022

So France will win the world cup back to back



Wow, what a team.



2018, then 2022#WorldCup2022 #WorldCup #FrancevsMorocco — Olawale Ogunjobi (@HolawaleRespect) December 14, 2022

Morocco became a fan favorite in Qatar, but the African nation's historic run has ended. They had a few solid opportunities against France, including a stellar bicycle kick that almost equalized the game.

While their efforts were solid, it wasn't enough, and fans are disappointed to see them go.

Morocco have lit up this World Cup, making massive strides for Berber, African and Arab football. Huge congrats for that.



But Argentina v France, Messi v Mbappe, two-times winners v two-times winners, PSG v PSG, in Qatar.



That's a final. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) December 14, 2022

Jawad El Yamiq almost scored this bicycle kick! 😮#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/7bljQFWrpU — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 14, 2022

Unbelievable overhead kick from giant defender Jawad El Yamiq almost finds the equaliser for Morocco! What an effort — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) December 14, 2022

How could the soccer gods not allow a bicycle kick goal from Morocco in a World Cup semi — Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol) December 14, 2022

What a moment and goal this could have been. 30-year-old defender Jawad El Yamiq almost scored a 🚲 for the ages! pic.twitter.com/xGXQP8eJJA — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 14, 2022

Soccer fans watching that bicycle kick in the France-Morocco game: pic.twitter.com/kZbLmp3qDP — Brian Y (@byysports) December 14, 2022

me trying to score for morocco pic.twitter.com/90DW34ZMp8 — nina 🇲🇦🇲🇦 (@B6TGIRLS) December 14, 2022

me pretending i dont care about the match so morocco scores pic.twitter.com/8QbYeJSMJy — lupis 🪤 (@poopromer) December 14, 2022

Morocco are playing like they are the better team and they want it more. Such a shame they just haven’t scored!! — Tyler Fayose (@TylerFayose) December 14, 2022

what a performance from morocco, they just didn’t have that end product. they should be proud of themselves though. — ____ (@intersctellar) December 14, 2022

Morocco will return to the pitch for the third place play-off match against Croatia on Saturday Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

France will turn their attention to the Final game against Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.