World Cup Twitter Erupts After France Defeats Morocco to Advance to Final Game

France is heading to the World Cup Final ... again.
The reigning champions have booked their tickets to the Final game after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday.
It all started with the opening goal that came at the fifth minute on the pitch when French left back Theo Hernandez took the ball on the half-volley and smashed it past goaltender Yassine Bounou to put Les Bleus on top 1-0 over Morocco.
The second goal of the clash came late in the second half when Randal Kolo Muani tapped one home to give the defending champs a 2-0 lead in the 79th minute. It was the 24-year-old's first international goal.
The UEFA Champions League immediately took to Twitter and gave Kolo Muani a shoutout.
World Cup 2022
With France heading to its fourth World Cup Finals, fans immediately took to social media to celebrate the win.
Morocco became a fan favorite in Qatar, but the African nation's historic run has ended. They had a few solid opportunities against France, including a stellar bicycle kick that almost equalized the game.
While their efforts were solid, it wasn't enough, and fans are disappointed to see them go.
Morocco will return to the pitch for the third place play-off match against Croatia on Saturday Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. ET.
France will turn their attention to the Final game against Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.