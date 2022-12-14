France

World Cup Twitter Erupts After France Defeats Morocco to Advance to Final Game

France defeated Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the World Cup Final

By Marsha Green

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
France
Getty

France is heading to the World Cup Final ... again.

The reigning champions have booked their tickets to the Final game after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday.

It all started with the opening goal that came at the fifth minute on the pitch when French left back Theo Hernandez took the ball on the half-volley and smashed it past goaltender Yassine Bounou to put Les Bleus on top 1-0 over Morocco.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The second goal of the clash came late in the second half when Randal Kolo Muani tapped one home to give the defending champs a 2-0 lead in the 79th minute. It was the 24-year-old's first international goal.

The UEFA Champions League immediately took to Twitter and gave Kolo Muani a shoutout.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

soccer

Thiago Almada Is First Active MLS Player to Make FIFA World Cup Final

FIFA

How Much Are 2022 World Cup Final Tickets?

With France heading to its fourth World Cup Finals, fans immediately took to social media to celebrate the win.

https://twitter.com/scrpente/status/1603129516548825092

Morocco became a fan favorite in Qatar, but the African nation's historic run has ended. They had a few solid opportunities against France, including a stellar bicycle kick that almost equalized the game.

While their efforts were solid, it wasn't enough, and fans are disappointed to see them go.

Morocco will return to the pitch for the third place play-off match against Croatia on Saturday Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

France will turn their attention to the Final game against Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

FranceFIFAQatarMorocco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us